For many of us who have been a part of the community events and active all of our lives in the community and always a part of the events, we take for granted being involved. Now for those folks who are not engaged in the community activities, how do you become engaged? Where is the door to enter? Where do you find an access point?
Having been raised here it was easy, especially since my family was in politics, but I am not from an average family. My father was the mayor of Jeffersonville for 20 consecutive years, our cousin Albert Reschar was the chair of the Clark County Democrat Party for many years, and Dad’s Uncle Bill Vissing was elected to multiple county offices; my extended family is large. I had many doors to walk through.
Now how does a person with no special connections and a passion for service become involved? First you must be a “servant” before you can be a leader.
The need in our community for service is massive. Now how do you engage?
Join an active church with an outreach program. Volunteer. My church, St. Luke’s, hosts a meal each Saturday for anyone who needs a meal and we host Narcotics Anonymous.
Join Leadership Southern Indiana. Volunteer.
Organize your neighbors into a service group. I created a not for profit LLC called “Friends of Blanchel Terrace.” Volunteer.
Join the LifeSpring Foundation and help me take a hand in giving time and talents to both primary care and mental health care. Volunteer.
Call a local hospital and ask to volunteer.
Find an organization that does good and ask to assist. Volunteer.
I personally volunteer as a board member at the Howard Steamboat Museum and the Vintage Fire Museum.
Let local appointive authorities know that you wish to assist. I am appointed to the Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission and LifeSpring’s Board of Directors.
There are multiple boards appointed by local elected officials, so let them know you would like to serve. Ask your mayor or county commissioners. Volunteer.
Call the local animal shelter and volunteer. If you have a pet, call your veterinarian and ask where you could assist. If you have children or grandchildren, call their school and see what is possible for volunteer opportunities. Volunteer.
Call the local chapter of the American Red Cross or United Way, or Chamber of Commerce. Volunteer.
There are many opportunities for service to the local community, most are never rewarded publicly, but that is not the reason for assisting. If you are looking for accolades you must first earn the acknowledgement by your giving. In our Leadership Southern Indiana program, we created an award called The Servant Leader Award, which is given by the board annually to people who have demonstrated a willingness to give time and talent to the betterment of the community.
If you wish to lead you must first be a servant. Demonstrate that you care about the community and support the efforts of others to make the area a better home for all of us. Today there is more need than ever with health crisis, isolation of individuals, depression of people, and financial uncertainty running rampant. Never is leadership been more in demand. You can help.
No one is going to promote a lazy person to a position of responsibility. Get up out of your chair and make a positive difference.
John R. "Jack" Vissing, Jeffersonville
Fund screenings to enable access
Our elected officials have the power to save lives during this legislative session by ensuring that uninsured women have improved access to the state’s Breast and Cervical Early Detection Program.
The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in record-high unemployment rates and drastic reductions in cancer screening rates. This means more Hoosiers may not get their cancer screenings. For uninsured women, the states’ Breast and Cervical Early Detection Program could prove to be a lifeline. But only if the program continues to have enough funding to operate.
The state legislature is currently considering the funding for this potentially life-saving program. If funding were to be cut, it would certainly result in eligible women being unable to receive the life-saving services this program could have offered them.
This pandemic has shown us just how important access to care is. I’m urging our lawmakers to hear that message and prioritize funding for this program this session. Too many lives are counting on it.
Mary Kost, New Albany, ACS CAN State Lead Volunteer
The last word (on this exchange)
This is in response to Ms. Barker’s Jan. 30 letter, “Constitution misuse abuse of power,” which was her response to my response of her original Jan. 16 letter and, I think, by N&T policy, this ends it so NT readers will have to find someone’s else’s letters to get confused by.
No, Ms. Barker, I did get right that section 4 of the 25th amendment can be used to remove an incompetent president and I’ll use the quote you gave from this amendment to support this right; “[The President] is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” As a I stated before, there was not time to apply it to Trump. Section 4 has never been used to remove a president, it is very controversial and one of the problems is the vagueness of the word “unable.”
Also, did I notice you putting at the end of sentences, references, in parentheses, of where you found your information? See, you Republicans can learn a lot from us Democrats! (LOL)
“Mr. Farr, we are never going to agree and that’s okay. But isn’t America Great! We can debate vehemently, and “fight like hell” right here in our local newspaper. Thanks to the N&T for providing such a forum.” I agree and I could not have said it any better — even as a Democrat! (LOL)
Larry Farr, Jeffersonville
