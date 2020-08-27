Letters to the Editor

Urge Hollingsworth to back Alzheimer's Act
As a past caregiver for my father who suffered with Alzheimer’s for several years, I understand firsthand the impact this disease has on families across America. I watched my beloved father slowly slip away from us. He fought this disease with everything he had, but ultimately Alzheimer’s won. Right now, it always wins. My dad worked two jobs most of his life to support us, and he took great pride in providing for his family and helping others. Near the end, my dad could not speak for himself, but now I can speak for him and for all of those who suffer from Alzheimer’s or have a loved one who does. Alzheimer’s and all dementia are often emotionally and financially devastating, which is why professionals who interact with victims of elder abuse who are living with the disease should have proper training.
The Promoting Alzheimer’s Awareness to Prevent Elder Abuse Act would require the Department of Justice (DOJ) to develop training materials to assist law enforcement officers, prosecutors, judges, medical personnel, victims services personnel, and others who encounter and support individuals living with Alzheimer’s and related dementias. Dementia-specific training materials for these professionals will improve the quality of their interactions with individuals living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias and will also help protect them from elder abuse. I am asking my representative, Trey Hollingsworth, to co-sponsor this important bill for his constituents.
Please join me in asking Trey Hollingsworth for his support to help protect the more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias by supporting this important bipartisan legislation.
Patty Sears, Floyds Knobs
Make a wrong 'Wright,' rename water park
One hundred years ago, the United States, after decades of tireless efforts of suffragettes, passed the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which gave women the right to vote. Yes, in the United States government, we have had neither a [woman] President or a [woman] Vice President. In Indiana, there has never been a female governor or a female U.S. Senator.
In a recent publication by the Floyd County Historical Society, "This is Our Community," out of 55 listed Floyd County people to know and remember, only 8 are female. One of those 8 is Camille Wright, who in the 1970s became a nationally known swimmer and a real hero to New Albany and Floyd County. Camille was one of the greatest swimmers in the United States. She won 3 gold medals in the 1974 Pan American Games. In 1976, she was a silver medalist, narrowly missing gold to East Germany swimmers who later tested positive for using enhancing drugs.
New Albany honored her in the late 1970s by naming a new swimming pool the Camille Wright Pool. That pool closed in the early 2000s. A few years ago, a new water park was created on that site and named New Albany River Run Water Park. Obviously, eliminating the original name Camille Wright must have been an oversight.
A generation ago, scores of little girls wanted to grow up and be like Camille Wright. Now, she's almost forgotten. She is still alive and lives in California. During this 100th anniversary of women gaining suffrage and to honor a true New Albany hero, I would urge the City Council and the Mayor to rename the new pool the New Albany Camille Wright River Run Water Park.
Victor Megenity, Vice President, Floyd County Historical Society
We'd be better off without political parties
Wonder what would happen if the USA didn't have any Democrat or Republican parties and the president, or any congressman, or state politicians running, had to only stand on what they knew, or what education they had, and what experience they had.
There would not be any Unions making people in the unions vote one way or another, or the taking of union dues and giving the money away to politicians they like, but the workers didn't like...
And when a virus like the flu came along and the death rate was far less than the common flu that has been around for endless decades, and 10 to 15 or more years ago, the pig flu came and went like it has for thousands of years, and nothing closed, no worthless masks were worn, no 6 foot rule was used, and schools and restaurants were not closed...
And if a current president or congressman, or state official was up for another two or four year term and one guy had been in office for four years and had done more than his opponent in that four years, than the opponent had done in 48 years, I think I know what the votes would be and who would win way before the election day came along...
But alas, too many people are voted in to office by people not thinking, just by where they live, or who they know. And any fraud voting would have a minimum of 20 years in the state pen with no parole. And that stupidity is what we have to put up with in our country. Too bad. We wouldn't have had any Obamas, Clintons, or Bushes — and on and on — that's for sure.
John Lallemand, Dade City, Fla., formerly of New Albany
