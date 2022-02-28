Democratic Party faces dilemma
The Democratic Party is facing a perplexing political dilemma. More than a year after the 2020 presidential election, Americans are suffering from an acute case of buyer's remorse. We now know that the Democratic Party, along with their propaganda arms, the mainstream media and big tech, colluded to sell the country a bill-of-goods. Just enough voters fell for the hoax to get the impostor elected.
Those that follow politics closely saw it coming. Biden, in a field of more than 20 candidates (mostly unelectable left wing ideologues), got off to a terrible start. He came in fourth in Iowa (with less than 16 percent of the vote), fifth in the New Hampshire (with only 8.4 percent of the vote) and second in Nevada (losing to Sanders by more than 20 points). It wasn't until South Carolina that Biden received his first win thanks to Congressman Clyburn's endorsement.
The DNC saw the writing on the wall. Sanders would go on to win the nomination but the country was not ready to elect a self-avowed socialist. Bernie would ultimately lose to Donald Trump. Something had to be done before Super Tuesday. The party's hierarchy, along with influential money supporters, convinced candidates to start dropping out, eventually giving Biden the win.
The DNC had another problem. To sell Biden to the America people they needed to portray him as the old lunch bucket Joe from Scranton, the self-proclaimed friend of the working man, a uniter who embraced middle-of-the-road policies (something he never really was). Most of all, they had to convince us that this man (77 years old at the time) was still competent and cognitively fit to be president. All the while, the powers-that-be knew full well that this was not the case.
It was the classic bait-and-switch, and the COVID pandemic, along with a biased press core blinded by their hatred for Trump, provided the perfect cover for the slight-of-hand. The DNC controlled his every move and every word, limiting his appearances, keeping him at home more than on the campaign trail. The press never really protested their limited access to the candidate, and even when given the chance, failed to press him on a single issue. The sexual assault allegations by Tara Reade were never probed. He was certainly never held to the same scrutiny as his opponent. As a result, the American voter never had the opportunity to size-up the candidate the way we typically do in a presidential election.
When The New York Post broke a scandal that could have upended his candidacy (the corruption and influence peddling by Hunter Biden), the press covered for him, calling it Russian misinformation. Big tech, including Twitter, Facebook and Google colluded to suppress the story online, with Twitter canceling the Post's account and their ability to advance the story.
Now the curtain has been pulled back and we can all see the magnitude of the fraud that has been perpetrated upon the American people. We now see the divisive, out-of-touch, corrupt dodder their schemes and lies put into office. We now know that grabbing and holding on to power was more important for the Dems than the good of the country. Now with the country facing so many threats in a dangerous world, we can no longer be secure in knowing we have a competent leader at the helm.
Americans won't forgive nor will they forget this betrayal. Only three in ten believe our country is on the right track and barely three in ten trust the media. We can take solace in the fact that, foregoing any major events, the elections in 2022 and 2024 will turn Democrats out of office in unprecedented numbers. A reckoning is on the horizon my friends, and it will be of historical proportions.
Beth Barker, Jeffersonville
Hoosiers can no longer afford to age
Addressing the needs of our aging population will be one of the most complex policy challenges facing our state and nation in the 21st century. The number of people aged 65 and older is projected to double over the next 40 years and studies show 2/3 of Americans who reach age 65 will need long-term care at some point due to age or disability.
Moving forward, we need solutions that will allow people to age in their homes. In Indiana, 75 percent of people over 50 want to age in their homes, but only 45 percent are able to do so because of financial limitations.
Local agencies like New Hope and Life Span Services do a commendable job of meeting the needs of those who need home care, however local agencies like these are woefully underfunded by the state. In 2019, Indiana spent just 35% of its long-term services and supports (LTSS) funding on home and community-based services, below the national average of 59%. Aging in home makes financial sense for the state – nursing homes cost the state $4700 per month per individual, while care through local agencies that provide services like assistance with bathing, cooking and medication monitoring, only ring in at $230 per person per month.
Direct Service Providers, the workforce that makes aging in place possible, are historically underpaid and in short supply, especially since the strain of the pandemic. Policy considerations must address this vital workforce and their value in health care models.
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) has done an adequate job of administering programs in the past. Their recent push to fund long-term care through big insurance companies, while well meaning, comes with risks. Insurance companies are beholden to their shareholders, not patients. During the pandemic, we saw ballooning CEO salaries and record profits, but this windfall of profits did nothing to help Hoosiers. Currently the wait list to receive benefits that allow people to remain in their homes is over 6 weeks, for some state administered programs like CHOICE, the wait is over one year. This forces people to place their loved ones in nursing home facilities, because they do not have the support to keep their loved ones at home while they wait for approval.
This Senate Bill 407 was an effort to stall the transition to managed long-term care in Indiana. While the proposal was not perfect, it opened the door to progress. The bill passed the Senate, the House Public Health Committee and then died with no explanation. This sudden halt raises questions about why a bill with so much support failed to advance. It comes as no surprise that insurance companies have a strong influence on the political process – what role did they play?
How much money do insurance companies invest in swaying policy to pad their pocketbooks while Hoosiers wait for solutions? I have long resolved not to take donations from insurance companies. As a retired physician, I understand that people must come before profits- I only wish more legislators felt the same.
State Rep. Rita Fleming
Jeffersonville
