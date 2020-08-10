Letters to the Editor

Halter provides valuable perspective
In response to Tuesday’s letter to the editor by L.W. Halter II, thanking the people who make our community and country great, I would like to add one — L.W. Halter II himself.
The self-righteousness exhibited by many narrow-minded “woke” rioters is a result of perspective no longer being taught to the next generation. At Parkview Middle School, Mr. Halter taught us perspective.
I remember photos of Civil War generals from the North and the South on every wall in his classroom as he taught us U.S. history. I also remember me writing the phrase “the evil Southerners” during a test and Mr. Halter pulling me aside and giving me some perspective.
He said that while slavery IS evil and those promoting it were, too, there were also many Confederates who owned no slaves at all, opposed slavery (such as General “Stonewall” Jackson), or were even African-American themselves but had joined the war effort not to defend slavery, but to defend their home states from what they saw as an invasion. His words were shocking, but I never forgot them because they taught me that there are often more than two sides to an issue.
I thought of this in the local controversy about Jefferson’s statue. As a creature of his times, Jefferson owned slaves. He also edited out portions of the Bible he didn’t like (as a retired pastor, I don’t approve of either!) But his moral perfection is not why we put up his statue — or Martin Luther King’s. We put them up because these flawed men left our world better than they found it. Jefferson risked his life and fortune to declare to the British King that “all men are created equal” — a phrase that pro-slavery people in his day did not appreciate. Despite his personal sins, Jefferson’s bold words about inalienable rights granted to all from God became the rallying cry that eventually brought slavery down.
Teaching us to look at the whole story — and the whole person — instead of two-dimensional caricatures is what Mr. Halter did. It’s a lesson I’ve never forgotten.
Brian Tibbs, Marysville, Parkview Middle School Class of 1984
More thoughts on Halter's letter
Cheers to Bill Halter for his “These folks deserve our thanks” August 4th column. I agreed with almost everything he said. This appreciation column is a nice follow up to Tom May’s July 7th column where Tom gave suggestions of appreciation during the COVID pandemic. I would like to make some comments concerning some of Bill’s comments.
In comment 8, Bill thanks teachers and educational institutions that promote a thinking society. I would like to add the promotion of critical thinking skills, which is the objective skeptical analysis of an issue or situation and the facts, data and evidence related to it. It also involves interpretation, self-regulation and open-mindedness attitude. Ask why and don’t accept because I told you so. A good book for young thinkers is “Maybe Right, Maybe Wrong” by Dan Barker.
In comment 12, Bill thanks the religions of all faiths that teach us to be loving and forgiving and I could not agree more with that statement. However, we are seeing today the rise of Christian Nationalist who are historical revisionist bent on “restoring” America to fictional Judeo-Christian principles, destroying the separation of church and state and creating a Christian Theocracy instead of a Democracy. This group includes President Trump, James Dobson, Jerry Falwell and Franklin Graham. Their campaign was called “Project Blitz” but in 2020 they changed their name to “Freedom For All” which is a misnomer; freedom only if you are a Christian Nationalist. They have four steps in this order to accomplish a Christian Theocracy: pass bills to gain foothold in states; misuse religious freedom to justify discrimination; tear down separation of church and state; and establish America as a Christian Nation.
In comment 14, your appreciation changed to criticism of “large newspapers and TV networks that INVENT NEWS TO SUIT THEIR PREJUDICES. (emphasis mine). Sad that you included such a defamatory comment on so many people working in those professions without any evidence. Remember: “thinking skills,” “religions … to teach us to be loving … “
In comment 16, Bill thanks the politicians of both parties who understand the word “compromise” and states they are becoming fewer it would seem. It is my understanding that bipartisan compromise was quite common up to the 2000s and I agree with Bill that today voting seems to be more on party lines. Without approaching our problems with critical thinking skills and an open-mindedness attitude, the necessity of compromise is greatly hindered and without compromise, a civilized society is also greatly hindered.
Larry E. Farr, Jeffersonville, retired Chemistry and Mathematics teacher, retired MSgt., KY Air National Guard
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.