Letters to the Editor

A note to the senior class of 2020
You are losing a lot by missing most of senior year, whether it be high school or college. Many of you are anxious, angry, and feeling powerless. You are likely missing the joy of being applauded for a job well done and recognitions for your hard work for the past 12 years. Anyone who trivializes this just does not understand.
You do not deserve any of this — nobody does. Each of you know specifically what you are missing, and, in some cases, these events are the most significant of your lives. I can only imagine the sadness and disappointment.
What can we say to lessen your sorrow? This is what I hope for each of you. I hope and pray you will recognize what you have given up was for the greater good. Some of you already understand this. What you are doing by pausing your life gives our world time to heal.
While you are missing the memories that could have been … you will develop other memories; more important celebrations, as you move forward through the stages of life…graduating from your next level of education, relationships, work, new friends, and family. You will reconnect with your old friends and rejoice together while moving forward.
I ache for your loss; however, hope you can view this as your badge of courage. You will wear it forever and hopefully remember this as the time you became part of something that is greater than yourself.
Thank you for staying home and minimizing the impact of this horrific virus. We will be okay and accept that this, too, shall pass. In advance, congratulations!
Carol Dawson, Jeffersonville
Leaders need character, morals
I have spent my life in community service raised by leaders who always saw the big picture and were not greedy or self-serving. Being involved in the political process was honorable and not something to apologize for. Democrats were a family trait of my family and proudly so. Our cousin Albert Reschar was the county chairman and ran a hardware store on 10th Street and was open and well-known and respected. My father was the five-term mayor of Jeffersonville and had a following of citizens many of whom were Republicans. He was never a leader who made decisions based on political results, but on what was best for Jeffersonville. In 1968 I had the privilege to work for Congressman Lee H. Hamilton. I was on his Congressional staff primarily to assist in his re-election that year. He, like my father, was above the political cloud that taints the process today. That summer I drove around the 9th Congressional District and logged over 5,000 miles of travel. I traveled to nearly every community event and was at Lee’s hand to assist. Lee was like my father, a leader above the political cloud.
I was with Lee at dawn and at midnight and at no time did I every observe him curse, take a drink, or disparage any individual. Late one Saturday night at the conclusion of a concert at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Salem, I observed Lee in darkness greet individuals and call them by name on their way out of the concert. The political climate in 1968 contained the inflammatory issues of Vietnam; and the politics of the day were getting nasty. Never by Lee. Lee was re-elected and went on to great success in Congress. Today his seat is filled by a man named Trey Hollingsworth. He is not the same caliber as Lee H. Hamilton. He demonstrated his lack of character when he attempted to discuss the COVID-19 issues in the press. He prefers the simplistic economic success that he has seen and cannot fathom that character of individual is more important, and not as he said a choice between: “lesser of two evils” and suggested that allowing some people to die of the virus rather than devote the necessary resources to keeping people alive to continue the economic boom is the “lesser of the two evils.” This lack of humility shows his unfitness for this position.
We need leaders today more than ever who are like Lee Hamilton and Richard Vissing. The climate of Donald Trump and Trey Hollingsworth are poor substitutes for moral and intellectual character of the man. Today shows the need for leaders to stand tall and do what is morally correct, not politically popular.
John R. Vissing, Jeffersonville
Writer: Study shows virus prevalent
Confirmed research originating at Stanford University indicates that the COVID-19 virus is far more prevalent, and less deadly, that previously thought. This conclusion is based on studies finding that COVID-19 antibodies are present in people never diagnosed with COVID-19. This is an indication they already had, and recovered from, the virus — without medical treatment. There are a number of news articles citing such studies. Search terms I used were COVID-19 and seroprevalence.
If these reported studies are correct, the actual incidence of COVID-19 is 25 to 85 times the number of reported COVID-19 cases. This is consistent with statements that some people can have the virus and not even be aware of it.
These studies are also consistent with statements made by acquaintances who say they felt sick and tried to be tested for COVID-19, but were sent away untested because they were not in a high risk group. Others say they felt bad but never sought medical diagnosis or treatment. Both of these situations would lead to underreporting of COVID-19 cases and skew mortality statistics.
Federal and state government leaders have a duty to study this research. Failure to immediately take it into consideration and act on what they find should raise serious questions about their capability, candor, and common sense.
It appears that certain Chicken-Littles and fear-mongers are shouting so loudly that science and the truth are getting drowned out. This is fueling panic, wrecking the economy, causing grief, and devastating individual finances — all unnecessarily.
State and federal officials should immediately confirm or dispel these findings, have the courage to admit we may have over-reacted, and admit it is time to return to our “normal” lives. The alternative is the status quo, which is not sustainable.
Michael Gillenwater, Sellersburg
