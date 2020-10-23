Letters to the Editor

Higbie works tirelessly on behalf of students
I support Jenny Higbie for NAFC School Board. Jenny has all the qualities of an excellent and effective school board member. She is hard-working, accessible, and responsive. She is a fair and careful steward of the corporation’s resources. She is a well-prepared, professional, and compassionate board member who uses the appropriate channels and processes to get the job done.
Jenny Higbie does her homework. Being on the school board requires hard work and time. Jenny puts in both. By the time an issue is on the agenda at a public board meeting, Jenny has done her research and communicated with stakeholders, asking questions and getting feedback. She is a former educator who educates herself on the issues concerning the board.
Jenny Higbie is respectful and professional. Sometimes emotions run high at board meetings, which is understandable. So many of us care deeply about our community’s children and the state of our schools. But it is unacceptable when these emotions overwhelm people and conversations devolve into angry, personal attacks. I have seen Jenny be on the receiving end of these tirades and am always in awe when she responds calmly and with respect. Talk to Jenny for a few minutes and you will recognize she is very passionate about school board issues — passionate yet always professional.
Jenny Higbie listens with compassion and takes action. She cares for every student, parent, and teacher in this district, making herself available to hear concerns and be a resource. Jenny wants students to be safe and successful, and works tirelessly to have every opportunity available to every student. She is an outstanding advocate for our schools and our community.
These qualities and actions make Jenny Higbie an excellent and effective board member. Please re-elect Jenny Higbie to NAFC School Board. She has my vote!
Jessica Lehman, New Albany
Striegel shows vision, leadership on council
I’m writing to trumpet the work of our Floyd County Councilman Brad Striegel. He’s the type of tireless leader that works hard each day to benefit our community and has been a true public servant.
I admire the way Brad has focused his efforts on working with other leaders regardless of political party or ideology. He listens to all sides and tries to work to find consensus in the decisions reached by the Council. I think this must be part of the reason his fellow Council members have elected him as President and Vice President of the Council.
Brad also works to provide tangible results for our community. For example, he’s driven the dedication of funding for road and broadband improvements, fought to add a COVID-19 mobile health unit, supported the expansion of our library service with a Galena satellite location, and made public safety a priority by adding additional police. These initiatives have improved our quality of life and made Floyd County a better place to live.
In asking for our vote, Brad continues to express a vision for Floyd County. He wants to find solutions to improve county EMS response, expand broadband further, and develop better recreation facilities He’s also committed to promoting high-earning, skilled technology jobs, which will create new opportunities in our community, grow our tax base, and support future economic development.
Brad is the common-sense, no-nonsense leader we need on the council.
Brian Brewer, New Albany
New candidates for office offer fresh ideas
I’m writing to express my delight in seeing so many new, young faces running for local public office this year. Particularly on the Democratic ticket, we have some wonderful new voices willing to step up to serve in leadership in our community.
Chelsea Stanley is one of those bright stars. A candidate for Superior Court II, she speaks so passionately about improving our justice system. Her priorities are to promote public trust; administer justice efficiently and compassionately; and ensure that each of us has access to our courts. Those are priorities we should all be able to support.
I’m also supportive of Calle Janson for County Council. She would bring a different viewpoint on county budgeting and focus more on the long-term results from our spending choices. I particularly appreciate her interest in sustainable growth. Floyd County hasn’t prioritized planning in this area, and it shows from dilapidated government buildings to underdeveloped roadways. We need someone that would be willing to put new ideas out to solve our community’s challenges.
I’m also voting for Jeremy Shumate for County Commissioner. He has a smart business mind and will work with anyone that has a good idea to benefit our community. He also appreciates taking care of our current assets and ensuring that county government supports and manages our county’s growth.
It’s time to let some new voices take the reigns in local government. I hope folks will give these guys a shot.
Ben Zuckschwerdt, New Albany
Officials working together on agency funding
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Indiana’s child and family welfare agencies in Floyd and Clark counties and around the state have kept their doors open, continued providing services to children and their families, and worked hard to keep everyone as safe as possible while doing so. As you can imagine, doing so has meant lots and lots of unexpected expenses.
Many agencies saw some expenses increase by 50% to 100%; for some, that meant tens of thousands of dollars. So far, these private agencies have had to find the funding to cover those expenses within their own stretched budgets and through a patchwork of support from federal, philanthropic, and community resources. Few agencies have been able to secure enough outside funding to cover COVID-19 costs, however.
Fortunately, the state announced this month that it would be stepping in to cover some of these expenses, too. Thanks to the Governor, State Budget Agency, and the Department of Child Services, $10.8 million in federal CARES Act funds have been identified for the purpose of reimbursing costs related to keeping children and their families safe and services open in the first half of 2020.
Senator Ron Grooms and Representative Dale DeVon, the chairmen of the Senate and House child services committees, were instrumental in securing this funding. Since the beginning of the pandemic, both legislative leaders have been in regular contact with child and family welfare agencies to make sure we have what we need to keep our doors open and everyone safe.
Their support is representative of the promise at the heart of Indiana’s public/private child welfare partnership. By constantly bringing together state staff and private agencies, they make sure that we’re working together closely on behalf of our children and their families.
Chris Daley, Indiana Association of Resources and Child Advocacy, Indianapolis
