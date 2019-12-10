Letters to the Editor

Obeying liquor laws
With the growing industry of alcohol in Clark County, we also see increased access to alcohol for youth. It is important to our community to ensure that our alcohol vendors are compliant with laws and regulations that have been put into place to protect youth from accessing alcohol. We are thankful to vendors that work to limit youth from alcohol. Of those that were checked for compliancy by the Indiana State Excise Police Survey of Alcohol Compliance checks for this quarter, we thank those that passed the checks. Research shows that regular compliance checks are the most effective way to prevent alcohol sales to underage youth. We’d like to recognize their efforts to follow those laws publicly, and encourage all vendors to continue to work towards limiting access to alcohol from youth by following the laws regarding alcohol sales.
From Our Place Drug and Alcohol Education Services Inc. and the Clark County community, thank you for your prevention efforts:
Clarksville
n Louisville North Campground in Indiana and Louisville Metro KOA; Keg Liquors; Bill & Lou’s Liquors; Sam’s Club #4851; Walmart #1476; Kroger L-762; Thorntons #64; MAC’s Convenience Stores LCC Circle K #470042 and #4702224; Walgreens #03223; Buffalo Wild Wings #223; Longhorn Steakhouse; Olive Garden; Hooter’s of Clarksville #3045; VFW Post #1832; Clarion Hotel; Chuy’s; Kansai Japanese Steakhouse; Chuck E Cheese’s; B C Roosters; Red Lobster #0619; Bubba’s 33; Red Robin Gourmet Burgers; Chillburger; Mission BBQ; Clarksville Strike and Spare; Blaze Pizza; Storming Crab II; Applebee’s; Senor Iguanas; Texas Roadhouse; Chili’s Grill and Bar; Logan’s Roadhouse; Outback Steakhouse #1523
Henryville
n MAC’s Convenience Stores LLC Circle K #4700130; Dollar General Store #16605; Champions Pointe Golf Club
Jeffersonville
n MAC’s Convenience Stores LLC Circle K #4702225 and Circle K #4702394; Dollar General Store #11780; Rivertowne Liquors 2; Kroger L-776
Sellersburg
n Sellersburg Liquors; Five Star Food; American Legion Post #204; MAC’s Convenience Stores LCC Circle K #4702223
— NETA WHITE
Program Coordinator
Our Place Drug & Alcohol Education Services Inc.
New Albany
———
Wildlife signs needed by road
Concerns for our wildlife on Charlestown Road in New Albany. From Purdue University to Wendy’s and at Zaxby’s, Geese Crossing signs are needed on both sides of the road.
When we were stopping for these creatures, other cars were trying to pass us, then causing them to slam on their brakes. Also needed, Deer Crossing at Emery Crossing. Lots of deers and babies there.
Yay! We noticed, speed signs on Main.
— MIKE and KIMBERLY TERRY
New Albany
