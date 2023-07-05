Local newspapers are worth saving
This past Sunday, one of segments on CBS News Sunday Morning was “Saving local newspapers”. One of the statistics quoted was that the “US is losing two papers each week”. This segment made me consider how fortunate we are to have The News and Tribune in southern Indiana.
In the 4th grade, I spent a lot of time in nature – hiking in the woods several times weekly, fishing, and other activities in nature, BUT there were 5 highlights every day: walking to Grandma’s house a half mile away, riding my bike to the Oasis (2 miles each way), and importantly, the final 3 highlights were the 3 walks to the paper box to pick up the newspapers: first thing in the morning to pick up the Louisville Times, again in early afternoon to pick up the Courier Journal, and finally late afternoon to pick up the New Albany Tribune. While sometimes there was news in common, each had a different style of reporting, unique articles, cartoons and local news and social items. The New Albany Tribune was my favorite, full of lots of LOCAL news, events, and sports.
Do you remember that the News and Tribune was once two papers: The Jeffersonville Evening News and The New Albany Tribune. I believe it was 2011 when the two newspapers merged into one publication. The News and Tribune leadership works hard to cover local news and events in the two counties, while sharing important statewide and national news. What a challenge it must be, especially with news, and breaking news, available at our fingertips on our cell phones. I am certainly glad, and believe that our communities are blessed, that leadership is continuously working to bring us local news.
My reading habits have morphed, probably more accurately, have been forced to morph. The Louisville Times hasn’t existed for years. News and Tribune delivery is now available via US Mail and online. I get both. The electronic version arrives approximately 4:30 AM so that I can check it out as early as I wish. But I love holding the newspaper in my hands, so after it arrives in the mailbox, I’ll glance through it again!
Thank you Bill Hanson, Daniel Suddeath, the reporters and all the staff for continuing to make The News and Tribune available to us!
Barbara Akers Bridgwater, Floyds Knobs
LGBTQ+ and Pride movements
I would like to address the above topics. When I was growing up I heard the word "queer" and just thought it meant strange. Later as a teen and then as an adult I knew about the gay rights movement and thought it was strange. I have worked with a gay person and one of my family members is gay. It really doesn't bother me a whole lot but I am against discrimination against them by Republican-led state legislatures and local governments if they enact laws about same.
As far as parades and events concerning them I have no problem with that either. Just because someone is different from someone else they should never be discriminated against or harmed in any way. That is just wrong. We are all human beings and deserve to be respected and treated with compassion and fairness. Someday we will have to face our Maker.
Lou Kloufetos, New Albany
