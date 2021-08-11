EDITOR'S NOTE: Multiple residents had submitted comments to the New Albany-Floyd County Schools Board to be read into the minutes of the Monday night meeting. Due to time constrictions and some members of the public interrupting the proceedings, not all of the comments were read into the record. Some of those parents asked if they could submit their comments to the News and Tribune as Letters to the Editor. These are there comments.
I am writing this evening to beg you to please make wearing masks mandatory in all schools. My child is not yet old enough to be vaccinated, but even if she was, we all know now that due to the lack of vaccinated individuals, it's not enough. It's not fair to those of us who have followed the rules (wearing masks when not vaccinated, staying home, etc) have to continue to suffer due to those who do not care about others.
With the CDC, state, and local health officials urging everyone to wear masks, why is this even a topic for debate? Let's keep our kids in the classroom, but do it safely.
I would love to voice my plea in public at the meeting or even counter-protest, but it seems those who are against the masks are also against the vaccination. So to protect my family and myself, I will not be able to attend in person.
Christina Black
Floyds Knobs
As both an alumni of New Albany High School, and a parent of 1 students and grandparent to 1 in the NAFC school system, I am writing to express my deep concern for all of the students in the system if the board does not take the CDC recommended actions and mandate masks.
The current surge is more dangerous than what we experienced 15 months ago (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/variants/delta-variant.html), when we actually shut school down completely and sent students home. Children are affected by the variants in new ways, and we do not yet know the long term affects of their infections. With these proven facts on the table, it would be more than irresponsible to allow the virus to transmit freely in the schools without taking every precaution necessary to protect our children and teachers.
The Greater Clark school system has already been forced to be reactive due to 70 new cases within first week of school. (https://www.wdrb.com/news/greater-clark-county-schools-to-require-masks-for-students-and-staff-starting-monday/article_bba55a12-f7a2-11eb-ae64-8326d80018e5.html ). Why can we not learn from their mistake?
Just as there are times during parenting that we have to be the unpopular enforcer of boundaries to keep our kids safe, now is the time for the school system to act based on science and not be swayed by political arguments and those less informed. Please make the decision that’s in the best interest of the children.
We know you value the students. Protect them and the teachers by passing a decision to mandate masks throughout the school system.
Shannon Breeding
New Albany
Dear Dr. Snyder, Mr. Briscoe, and NAFCS board members,
Thank you again from the bottom of my heart for doing the right things to keep our children safe over the past year and a half. It hasn’t been an easy job and I can’t even imagine the things I’m sure you’ve seen and heard.
I had decided that I was going to come to the meeting masked up and ready to speak. I came to several meetings last school year to speak and felt safe while doing so. Over the past couple of days I’ve learned that dozens of unmasked and unvaccinated angry community members are planning to show up starting at 3.00. It’s with an extremely heavy heart that I have made the decision to not attend the meeting. For my mental health and my physical safety I don’t feel like I can be there. I want you to know that while the number of pro-mask community members will be small at that physical meeting, we are an extremely large group. So many other pro-mask parents feel like they can’t come to the meeting safely. It has the potential to be a super spreading event and we can’t take that chance.
You’ve heard from me before and you know where I stand so I’ll keep it short. Please do the safest thing for our children and mandate masks for for ALL students and staff throughout the entire county. I’m sorry that this decision is being left up to the school board. It never should’ve come to this.
Jessica Smith
Floyd County
I wanted to reach out to you as I am extremely worried about the community transmission of COVID-19 within Floyd County and in extension, the school system. My daughter is a new kindergartener and she is loving it. I want her to have the best possible year and keeping her in school consistently is important to us and to her. In order to do this, I wholeheartedly believe that all staff and students in school, especially those too young to be vaccinated, should be required to wear a mask.
Looking back at the impact that the closures of schools had on our community last year, we know that it was devastating for many families, children's mental health, and businesses. COVID-19 has shown us just how important school systems are for children and their families for so many things including socialization, education, employment opportunities, nutrition, structure and love and support. If we do not put the needs and the safety of our children first, we will end up with positive cases (hospitalizations and potentially deaths), sending dozens of students into quarantine who will then either miss out on school lessons (for many reasons) or have to complete virtually in isolation at home. I do not want this for my child or for any other child. Please, make the masks mandatory. The color coding system is a far cry from what we need to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as it is purely reactionary. Masks and other protocols that the school already do make a HUGE impact on keeping our children safe and healthy and in school.
Thank you for your time - I know this is a difficult moment we are living through but I trust that you will do what is in the best interest of our students and school staff.
Calle Janson
New Albany
