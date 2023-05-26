‘Let us rise together’
In response to the opinion writer’s letter on May 23 in the News and Tribune concerning white supremacy. President Biden is exactly right that white supremacy is the greatest threat our country faces, and it has been for centuries now. White men have been suppressing everyone who does not look like them at great cost to our society and our humanity. Despicably, this opinion offered statistics from a site called Datahazard. The numbers expressed falsely that black people have murdered more white people than by the reverse. The data from the FBI does not reflect this even closely. We kill each other regardless of ethnicity.
The writer questions how white supremacy can exist. White supremacy is an evil in our culture that has nothing to do with murder rates. White men have fostered the notion that some people are better than others. Our guiding principle in the Declaration of Independence states clearly, “All men, people, are created equal.” We share equality under the eyes of the law. There will always be greater and lesser abilities in our society. These abilities are what make our country great.
Worse, the letter states happily that President Biden’s poll are numbers are down. He has performed amazingly given the table set before him. America has grown under his leadership and our economy is growing. We will remember at the voting booth the hatred and division the former president promoted. Winston Churchill stated it best when he said, “We must go forward together.” Let us rise together.
Irv Meurer
Charlestown
Let’s support our public schools
As the 2022-23 NAFC School year comes to a close we should all take a moment to thank our educators and Board members who supported all of our students.
Let’s thank our public schoolteachers who spent hours upon hours to help nurture our children as they strive to overcome academic challenges brought forth by a worldwide pandemic. Let’s hope that all of our families take on the responsibility of continuing the learning as we head into the summer break.
Let’s thank our Board members who have demonstrated that they value diversity, equity, and belonging. And to our Board members who have openly stated that they are against those principles, let’s hope they come to realize their job is to support public schools. Public schools are for ALL children. All children deserve to feel a sense of belonging.
Let’s hope all our Board begins to value transparency and accountability. Our public deserves elected officials who value input, who respond to public concerns and who are accountable for their actions and for their behavior during public meetings. Our students deserve to have role models who demonstrate the ability to do their homework, be prepared for the meeting, stay on task, treat others with respect, and put the needs of others before their own self- interest.
The community as a whole has not been given the opportunity to provide input in regards to the selection of our new corporation leader. We, of course, understand the final decision of selecting a new superintendent remains with the Board, but in the past, community involvement was sought, recognized and valued as an integral part of this difficult and high stakes decision. We have not even been publicly informed of the process the board used to select our next superintendent. We can only hope those Board members who value honesty and integrity have stood firm in their beliefs and have selected an individual who will do the same.
As we move into the 2023-24 school year, let’s all try to support our new superintendent and remember to thank Bill Briscoe, our interim superintendent, for navigating tough waters and keeping our schools moving safely forward.
New Albany Floyd County is fortunate to have a strong public school corporation. Let’s be grateful for those who genuinely care about all of our children and let’s continue to support public schools.
Congratulations to all 2023 graduates of New Albany and Floyd Central high schools.
Steve Sipes
New Albany
What more do legislators want?
Future generations will condemn our Republican senators and representatives for their complete INACTION and COWARDICE on any new gun control measures.
Soon, every day will be the anniversary of one or more MASS SHOOTINGS in America. Their SILENCE allows the killings to continue unabated.
They COULD make a difference but seem to be what we call “chicken legislators”… they are afraid to do the right thing because of their allegiance to the NRA and gun companies’ MONEY and THEIR NEXT ELECTION.
For shame that we can’t find enough Republicans in office to move common sense gun legislation forward and bring hope and safety to America again.
61% of Americans want to BAN ASSAULT WEAPONS.
Kids in schools are dying from these WEAPONS of MASS DESTRUCTION – WEAPONS made for WAR. Why do these legislators want weapons made for WAR allowed in our society? I asked them but have received no response.
They no longer have town hall meetings and no longer meet with the general public.
What more do these legislators want? How much more blood do they want on their hands?
Jamey Aebersold
New Albany
