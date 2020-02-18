Letters to the Editor

Veteran Tilford needs sigs to run for 9th District rep
John Tilford is the INDEPENDENT candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, Indiana 9th District. I’ve known John and his wife, Polly, since 1973 when they lived next to us in Georgetown.
John accepts no campaign donations and would accept only one-half the congressional salary. The other half would fund two additional staff in Indiana. He’s retired now but has lived and worked in the D.C. area while maintaining his home in the 9th District. Representing the people of the Indiana 9th District should be a patriotic duty, a time of service away from home just as John has done before, and NOT a career.
John served the United States as a Marine Corporal in Vietnam for18 months, was “by name” requested by the Defense Intelligence Agency after 9/11, and was the Chief, Afghanistan Cell for the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He retired as an Army Reserve Colonel, Deputy Commander of the National Ground Intelligence Center, having served eight Commanders in Chief. As a civilian, he was a human resources specialist and management/organizational analyst for the IRS, Army and Navy. Increasing government efficiency and effectiveness was his civil service job.
Please read www.tilfordforcongress.com and sign and mail a petition form to get John Tilford on the fall ballot. Signing does not obligate you to vote for him, but getting his name on the ballot might help save the United States Congress from continuing to be sold to the highest bidder.
John is not on any primary ballot. As an independent candidate, he can only be on the fall ballot if enough registered voters sign his petition form before early June. Again, YOU have the power.
Judy Waltz, Floyds Knobs
Reader appreciative of column, letter, newspaper
I would like to thank Terry Stawar for his Thursday article about “detective stories.” I really enjoyed reading it since I enjoy mystery novels. And I would like to thank Beth Barker for her Thursday response to John Krull’s article on the State of the Union. She said everything I would have said but much better than I could have said it. And last, I would like to thank the News and Tribune for allowing space for letters to the editor, comments, and entertaining articles, and congratulate them for being a prize-winning publication.
Sandra K. Naugle, Sellersburg
