Letters to the Editor

A $600,000 NAFCS mystery
The $3 million soccer field was not part of the 2016 $87 million referendum, consequently doubt was expressed that the “left-over” money from the referendum could be used to build such an unrelated project. But a way was found to do it.
Now comes the $600,000 for Greenville Elementary renovations. Where was this money when the $3 million was said to be left-over after satisfying the referendum commitments? Was this money deliberately hidden?
The NAFCS administration apparently believes that the announced improvements at Greenville Elementary will boost favor for the new “School Safety Referendum” at a critical time. The school administration knows that the overdue replacement of chillers can wait because when the chillers fail it will constitute an emergency that will be taken care of immediately, no matter what.
We are left to wonder what other tactics NAFCS administration will contrive to encourage support for the “School Safety Referendum.”
George Mouser,
Floyds Knobs
Quick fire response saved business
On Tuesday, Feb. 28 at about 4 p.m. a fire broke out at our business, Big Value, at 1101 E. Spring St., New Albany. New Albany Fire Department was on the scene so fast, it only seemed like a minute or so. Our building and our business was saved.
We salute our fine firemen and command staff. Matt Juliot, you have a great bunch of men. New Albany also has a great staff from the Building Inspector to the Electrical inspector; we were treated great.
Special thanks to Randy Summers at Glory Electric and the great people at Duke Energy.
Last but not least, thank you to our great neighbors and friends. To my maintenance man and my family. To my nephew (almost 14) Austin Whitten, who worked right alongside of me getting all the trash cleaned up.
We love Ya All, New Albany.
Pete Good,
Owner, Big Value
Voting process needs updated
We are now in the days of a pandemic without an end in sight, and we are dealing with the consequences this poses for the health of all Hoosiers, for our State economy and for administration of many of our vital functions like voting.
No one wants to imagine future pandemics, but it would be unwise to ignore the very fundamental ways in which our society is being reorganized in response to coronavirus, and fail to re-engineer our voting processes to deal with any other similar incidents in future.
The governor’s leadership on these issues could go a long way to ensuring confidence in our voting processes among the Hoosier electorate. We owe it to Hoosiers to protect their fundamental right to vote.
Barbara Tully,
Indianapolis
President, Indiana Vote By Mail
