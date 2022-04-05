Reader responds to Kennedy column
Nancy Kennedy’s column, which used to appear sporadically, is now appearing consistently with Tom May’s column. In her April 2-3, 2022 column, “In the end, God promises that there will be justice,” she addresses the issue of praying for vengeance of your enemies stating the need to find the answers in the Bible. But maybe it is time for me to review just what is it that Ms. Kennedy believes, referencing my 11/25-26/17 letter. (Note: this letter is NOT an exact repeat.)
In Ms. Kennedy’s 10/28-29/17 column, “Appreciating pastors with prayer,” she identifies as a follower of Reformed Theology. The following information is taken from “What is Reformed Theology” by the late R.C. Sproul, who is recognized as an authority on this theology (Relax fellow Humanists: I bought it used. )
RT, started by John Calvin (1509-1564), follows the acrostic TULIP.
T – Total depravity. RT believes in Biblical inerrancy from the original manuscripts which can be reconstructed with “remarkable accuracy” (Sproul, page 50) through textual criticism (Dr. Bart Ehrman strongly disagrees with “remarkable accuracy” through textual criticism. “The New Testament,” third edition, pages 12, 479-488.) Therefore, ALL suffering (Child Abuse? April is Prevent Child Abuse Month. John Paul Gary Broadstreet was beaten and starved by his mother in Elizabeth, IN and died on 9/5/81, exactly one month before his fourth birthday.) is a result of Adam’s original sin (Myth! “101 Myths of the Bible,” Gary Greenberg, Myths 1-47, pages 3-104) and we are ALL totally depraved “…we never do a single good thing.” (Sproul, page 120) and we have no moral ability. (Sorry ‘bout that, non-Christians! )
U – Unconditional election. RT believes in the “Bible teaching” of Predestination: we were “saved” or “unsaved” BEFORE creation and NOT because God already knew what decision we would make. The “saved” are called the Predestined God’s elect and those “unsaved” are recipients of justice. That’s right: the “recipients of JUSTICE”: you are destined to an eternal PAINFUL Hell (Sproul, page 141) and it is justified! (Might be a good time to review Ms. Kennedy’s column title.)
L - Limited Atonement. RT does NOT believe Jesus’ substitution atonement was universal: it is ONLY for the Predestined God’s elect. (Not quite the way most traditional Christians are taught; talk about DEPRESSING!) So, when Jesus prayed, he was only praying for the Predestined God’s elect.
I – Irresistible Grace. Predestination would obviously imply irresistible grace (mercy) for ONLY the Predestined God’s elect; we HAVE NO CHOICE! (Again, it might be a good idea to review Ms. Kennedy’s column title.)
P – Perseverance of the Saints. Sproul covers the assurances of salvation and sanctification of the Saints (Predestined God’s elect; yes; you are automatically a “Saint”; Congratulations.) He also teaches the “Saints” how to handle attacks from “Satan.”
So, for the RT, II Peter 3:9, “…not willing that any should perish…”, the “any” ONLY applies to the Predestined God’s elect. Romans 5:8, “While we were sinners, Christ died for us”, the “us” ONLY applies to the…well…guess!
“In the end, God promises that there will be justice.” Based on RT, I don’t think so especially considering there was NO justice in the BEGINNING. So much for the concept of “free will”!
Larry Farr
Jeffersonville
Young, Braun fought ARP funding
I was gratified and heartened that New Albany and Floyd County are able to benefit from funds provided by the American Rescue Plan.
In the March 30 issue of The News and Tribune there was a wonderful article describing how these funds will enhance the lives of many Hoosiers in our area by providing access to many services through internet devices.
However I think we should make it known that both of our elected senators i.e Todd Young and Mike Braun did everything in their power to scuttle this bill.
Not in the best interest of Hoosiers.
Brian Higdon
New Albany
Reader endorses Knable for commissioner
Trying to stick to the newspaper word count limit can be difficult when you’re passionate about something. So let me be direct: Dr. Al Knable is the best choice to serve as Floyd County Commissioner.
I have known Al Knable for over 15 years. Through that time, he has shown that he is a thoughtful leader who cares tremendously for our community. Al has a strong resume as a medical doctor, a business owner, a US Air Force Veteran, a city council member, a father, and a husband. He has proven experience to be a voice for all of Floyd County.
Last summer Al called and asked if I would show him around the Town of Georgetown. We walked around town one July evening, talked about the issues facing residents, the history, and the future vision with the downtown revitalization and park expansion plan. We talked about ideas for further collaboration between County and Town Government. Al expressed that traveling the county, and meeting citizens is important to him. It’s the best way to learn what’s important to people and how he can make the biggest impact as their representative.
This isn’t a new outlook for Al. This has been his brand for a long time. I’m excited for Al to have the opportunity to expand his brand of servant leadership to residents of the county. On or before Tuesday May 3rd, I encourage you to vote for Dr Al Knable in the Republican primary for Floyd County Commissioner.
Chris Loop
Georgetown Town Council President
EDITOR'S NOTE: In order to be published before the May 3 primary, all election letters related to the primary must be received by noon on April 27.
