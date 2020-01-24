Letters to the Editor

Hungry Hoosiers need better access to TANF
Hoosiers know that caring for our neighbors makes the whole state better — and we believe that a bill before the state Senate would do just that. Senate Bill 111 would allow more families to get help finding a job and afford the basics such as food, clothes, medicine, and diapers through the state’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program (TANF). TANF provides time-limited aid to families with children when they experience a job loss or some other crisis. Senate Bill 111 offers reasonable improvements to make the program better for struggling Indiana families by modestly increasing benefits and making more families eligible for TANF.
TANF’s financial assistance can work in tandem with other key programs to help children live healthier and more stable lives. For example, families can use SNAP (formerly known as food stamps) to buy food, but not to pay the rent or buy diapers and toothpaste, as they can with TANF. Also, TANF can help families afford food if their SNAP benefits run out before the end of the month, as it often does. And TANF’s support can help parents find a job, get training, and secure child care assistance.
However, only 10,000 of the 275,000 Hoosier children living in poverty in 2018 used the program and its maximum benefits offer very little for families to cover their basic needs: about $288 a month for a family of three, or less than 20 percent of the federal poverty line.
Time for SB 111 to advance through the legislative process is running out! Lawmakers should support SB 111 as an investment to make Indiana families stronger now and in the future.
— EMILY WEIKERT BRYANT
Executive Director
Feeding Indiana’s Hungry / Indianapolis
———
Circus life cruel for elephants
When people think of the circus, they think of clowns, trapeze artists, jugglers and animal acts. Fun for everyone. However, circuses are not fun for the animals. For approximately 48 weeks of the year, elephants are kept in chains and other large animals kept in cages until it’s “show time.”
According to experts, this constant tethering or confinement can result in a state of psychological distress. So it’s not surprising when one of these animals attacks its trainer, and that’s why letting your children ride an elephant is risky because you never know when one will decide to make a break for freedom.
According to the federal Animal Welfare Act, this constant confinement isn’t considered “cruelty,” even though, in our society, such confinement of people is considered punishment. So why do we consider it different for animals?
The Kosair Shriners do excellent work. However, they could expand their compassion by hiring only circuses that do not have large animal acts, which would be just as entertaining to the kids.
If you go to the circus, have empathy for the animals because after the show, the elephants go back to their chains and the other animals back in their cages.
— WILLIAM WILSON
Jeffersonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.