Letters to the Editor

Congress urged to pass relief measures
It’s heartening to know that amid the political posturing and stonewalling around the COVID-19 crisis, there are groups quietly at work to enlist bi-partisan support for meaningful action on behalf of those most deeply and adversely affected. Bread for the World is a faith-based organization that is urging our representatives in Washington to do three things to invest in food security for those most vulnerable at home and abroad.
First, bolster assistance to low-income individuals and families through a 15 percent increase in SNAP benefits. Second, ensure children’s access to healthy meals by extending the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program. Third, alleviate suffering and quell unrest in parts of the world where circumstances are most dire by contributing $20 billion to global pandemic response efforts.
These three actions are doable for a nation as wealthy as ours. They stand to be effective in mitigating human suffering, and they are faithful to the values “we the people” have long held dear. That’s why I’m encouraging my Southern Indiana neighbors to contact their members of Congress to advocate for these actions and to learn more about the good work of Bread for the World at www.bread.org.
Rev. Donald Summerfield, Henryville (Pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Scottsburg)
Jene Bridgewater, Scottsburg (Director of Scott County Partnership)
A caution against learning to hate
It was a hot Sunday summer morning in 1943. Wesley Methodist Church at 11th and Watt streets in Jeffersonville had several young soldiers from Fort Knox as their guests for the day.
As usual, Rev. S. B. Lester, the pastor, preached what was probably an appropriate wartime sermon. However, one point surprised the congregation when he said, “Don’t let anybody teach you to hate.” Was that what soldiers needed to hear? Teach hate?
Many of the members hearing this had their own secret hate lists of certain individuals, certain groups and certain causes. The Nazis and the Japanese were avowed enemies of the United States; wasn’t it patriotic to hate them? Shouldn’t we hate those who hate us? Had anyone taught us to hate?
His statement, “Don’t let anybody teach you to hate” reaches deeper than “Don’t you teach anybody to hate.”
Points to ponder.
Flora Clipper, Jeffersonville
