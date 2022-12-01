Why delay removing the dam?
I don't understand the reasons New Albany officials give for wanting to delay removal of the old Providence Mill Dam (a.k.a Glenwood Park Dam). The original purpose of the dam was to pond water in a small section of Silver Creek just upstream of the dam to provide Glenwood Park visitors a place to row or paddle around. Glenwood Park is long defunct and is now occupied by dozens of houses and a levy.
Contrary to stated concerns, the existence of the dam has no effect on the Loop Island wetlands because dams affect what is happening upstream of the dam, not downstream, and the wetlands discharge to Silver Creek near the Ohio River well downstream of the dam. Besides that, the wetlands are at an elevation higher than the top of the dam.
New Albany officials point to the impact removal of the dam would have on the new project called Silver Creek Landing, a boat access point on Silver Creek located under the Spring Street bridge. This project is nearly complete. The low-head dam located merely 100 feet upstream of the new access point poses a hazard to any boater or swimmer who gets curious and approaches the dam when flow is topping it creating a hazardous hydraulic and drowning risk. Removal of the dam eliminates a drowning hazard. So yes there is an impact of removing the dam; a very positive one. One would think New Albany would jump at the chance for another entity to remove this hazard which is so near to the new Silver Creek Landing access point.
Officials allude to the possibility of replacing the dam with structures called rock arches which would drop the water level over a longer distance of the creek in a cascading fashion while still ponding water upstream. Their willingness to consider this option suggests that their stated concerns over the historic significance of the concrete dam is disingenuous. It also suggests that they see some importance of impounding water for a couple of hundred yards of the creek just upstream of the dam. But why?
It is time for New Albany officials to clearly state why this water impoundment is important to them given the risk posed by the dam. What future projects require this backed up water? If the original purpose of the dam no longer exists, remove the dam.
Jim Martin
Jeffersonville
Clarksville Town Council passes tax increase on residents
In April, the Clarksville Town Council voted to start a rental inspection program, affecting about half of all Clarksville residents. Less than 1% of Indiana cities and towns currently feel the need to put this burden on its residents. Why do we need this pet project? Many people don’t want this intrusion into their homes.
The cost for the mandatory service is $200 for the first inspection. If the resident can’t get off work or has a sick child, the reschedule fee is $100. If for any reason your home fails the inspection, there is a $300 re-inspection fee. Reasons for failure could be as minor as a window missing a screen. All these fees could and probably will be passed on to the resident of the property. Over 3,300 properties out of approximately 7,300 in Clarksville will have to be inspected under the current ordinance. The ordinance could easily be expanded to include all properties. If this is a necessary process, why are all residences not inspected? Is this just a great new revenue source for the town at the expense of its residents? This process repeats every three years, keeping the revenue flowing from Clarksville residents. The town plans to hire inspectors with no experience or training to inspect for this service. With people trying to recover from the past three years and current expenses going up, is this really the time to put this burden on people?
If you have any concerns or questions about this program you can find contact info for Town Council members at: https://www.townofclarksville.com/departments/town-council/
The next Town Council Meeting is Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Clarksville Town Hall.
Tony Munich
Clarksville
Pop’s experience of this flag is different than mine.
Over the course of the last few years, as his health has worsened and the trips he’d take from home decreased from their high point where he’d travel the county, returning rental cars and chasing hot air balloons, to labored outings to the doctor’s office, exhausting trips to have dialysis, and family gatherings the things he could look forward to seeing outside his door narrowed considerably.
And the sight that did the most for his spirits, the most to make him feel connected to the community where he’s made his life, raised his children, loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren, was this flag.
He told me that he wanted to thank the owners of the car dealership for giving him, and everyone in Clarksville, something to feel proud of, something to feel connected to. He also wanted to make sure that his fellow Hoosiers, who may not have driven past Coyle recently, or who may have driven past on a windless day, or who may have driven past, distracted by the everyday concerns of life, and just not looked up, knew that this flag was there, a symbol to connect us. Something he took pride in.
He wanted me to share that with you. And I’m happy to do it. When you next drive Veterans Parkway, busy with your holiday activities, do me a favor and have a thought for Jack Spitznagel and for your friends and neighbors. Hold each other with love in your hearts this holiday season and if you need a sign that we’re all connected, look up.
Jeff Taylor
Chicago, IL (former resident of Southern Indiana)
