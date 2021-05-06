Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.