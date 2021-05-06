Letter writers disagree on politics
EDITOR’S NOTE: Writers are limited to two back-and-forth interactions pertaining to a given letter. A letter by Beth Barker published April 7 drew a response by Larry Farr that published April 15. Barker’s response published April 29 and Farr’s rebuttal is running today.
Concerning Barker’s comment on the newspaper READERS being conservative, the fact that this area leans, unfortunately, Republican in elections does not support this because not everyone in this area reads the News and Tribune. In fact, since Barker admits that the columnists seldom express conservative views, that would tend to attract the liberal reader.
On our only disagreement, the military favoring Trump or Biden in 2020, I checked her Military Times (11/11/2020) reference with Edison Research using Barker’s statement that exit polls are more reliable. True, Trump did beat Biden 52% to 45%, but the article also pointed out the extreme decline in military devotion to Trump as compared to the 2016 election where the spread was by 26%: Trump, 60% and Clinton, 34%. It went on to say that this decline was consistent with other military and veteran surveys partially due to his ignoring Russian bounties on American soldiers, firing defense officials at will and calling veterans who died “suckers and losers” (nowthisnews.com/news/veterans…).
I’m not sure why Barker gave us the Carter/Reagan comparison as I did not challenge her support of Reagan over Carter: in fact, I supported her with the DIJA numbers where Reagan annihilated Carter. As far as the Heritage Foundation praising Reagan, “The foundation took a leading role in the conservative movement during the Reagan years, whose policies were taken from the Heritage policy study ‘Mandate for Leadership’” (Wikipedia).
Concerning her “Did Trump usher in a booming jobs market following the wage stagnation of Obama?”, this is one where it is totally dependent on where one obtains her or his statistics, which is not that unusual in making comparisons: statistical sources and group data (size, age, affiliation, etc.) should always be considered. The following is from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: when statistical comparisons are being made between Obama and Trump, one must consider the effects of the 2007-2009 Great Recession and the coronavirus pandemic. This makes comparisons much more difficult. Under Obama, unemployment was 10% in October 2009. The overall unemployment rate decreased under Obama, with a steady decrease occurring in his second term to 4.7% in January 2017. Unemployment for Trump was 3.9% in December 2018 and stayed between 3.5% and 4.0% until February 2020 when the “Democrat’s ‘new hoax’” (2/28/20/nbcnews.com) coronavirus pandemic began. During this time, Trump’s unemployment rate reached 14.7% in April 2020 (reuters.com).
Concerning Barker’s challenge that 38-40% of voters do not trust our elections, I checked her NW/H/NE/R Survey and, maybe, she did not notice that the problem I noted in my rebuttal, that a more accurate survey yielded a value of 28% of which 79% of them were Republicans, also existed here. In their survey, of the 38-40% of these voters, 85% of them were Republicans as compared to Democrats. Finally, she stated this distrust is not due to Trump. It partially is. Using the data from the May 2019 Gallop Poll she referred to, Americans, in general, have not had much trust in our polls since 2012 but, guess which election year saw a significant jump in America not trusting our elections: 2016.
Steely Dan and Tom Petty: winners in my book! Loved her “I Won’t Back Down” selection! Sad about the deaths of Tom Petty, Steely Dan’s Walter Becker and Rush’s Neal Peart.
Larry Farr, Jeffersonville
Baby surrender a private matter
Regarding the baby placed in the safe box. It’s a crying shame that this has been loudly announced all over the news and internet! So much for being discreet! This is why there is no trust in people. Doesn’t anyone understand the meaning of privacy? Does Clarksville realize how hard this was for the parent? Does Clarksville realize what the outcome from this announcement could create for the mother?
I guess Clarksville only cares about the spotlight on them, not what it’s done to the mother, others that have considered this so-called private baby safe drop off. All I’m seeing on the internet is “how could” a mother do this? Thanks Clarksville for the disgrace you’ve put upon the mother. I just hope she doesn’t have access to FB. I feel sorry for the mother that Clarksville has put to shame. Why couldn’t Clarksville just keep their mouth shut?
Lisa Standiford, Sellersburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.