Reader questions county funding, fee decisions
The Stormwater Program was established by false claims that the Floyd County Commissioners were delighted to hear. I later asked the three Commissioners that did this to the taxpayers if they had read the law that was claimed to require the Stormwater Program. I called each Commissioner by name, one at a time, and two of the three Commissioners said they had not, the third man said he had read the law that applied to New Albany and assumed that it applied to Floyd County. I have asked succeeding Commissioners the same question since, and not one has said they read the law.
The law that was cited allowed a County to ask for a waiver, or designate a political division of the County, such as a Township.
In the Good Ol’ Days the road department had a crew sufficient for typical winter problems and to keep this crew size busy in good weather they did what the present Stormwater Department does, except for empire building and ‘round the year snow jobs.
When the Floyd Memorial Hospital was sold for what has reasonably been called a “bargain-basement” price, the public didn’t have time to wake up. We were not quite pacified by the assurance that there would be no tax increase for many years. The taxpayers deserve to know where that $150 million went, and why.
George Mouser
Floyds Knobs
Thankful for wife's care
Recently my wife had an extended stay at Baptist Health Floyd before passing away. I would like to take time to thank all the doctors and nurses who cared for my wife. The professionalism, compassion, and caring they showed my wife was outstanding. I recommend anyone needing hospitalization, they go there.
I would also like to thank the staff at Legacy Funeral Center for their wonderful care shown my family. They were aware of our needs. The service for my wife was magnificent. The pastor they used was very good. The care they showed me helped ease my pain and suffering immensely.
Once again, thanks to all you wonderful people. May God bless you all.
Ron Kaelin
Clarksville
Generosity led to successful collection season
I am writing to thank Jeffersonville-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season.
Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
Through shoeboxes — packed with fun toys, school supplies, and hygiene items— Jeffersonville-area volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world. Each gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received. Through the continued generosity of donors since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. This year, Samaritan’s Purse delivered its milestone 200 millionth shoebox, which was packed on a country-wide tour and then hand-delivered to a young girl in Ukraine.
Across Indiana, shoebox packers often shop for deals on shoebox items throughout the year, and many serve at a deeper level by becoming a year-round volunteer. Information about ways area participants can get involved year-round can also be found at samaritanspurse.org/occ or by calling 615-962-7145.
Although local drop-off locations for gifts are closed until Nov. 13 – 20, 2023, anyone can still be a part of this life-changing project by conveniently packing a shoebox gift online in just a few simple clicks at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.
These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.
Casey Goodwin
Samaritan's Purse
Boone, NC
