Senators more worried about Trump than Hoosiers
What would you do if where you work, your office, were vandalized? Would you want the police to investigate?
Of course you would. But not our two Indiana Senators, Mike Braun and Todd Young. They voted against getting to the bottom of the Jan. 6 riot/insurrection at the U.S. Capital WHERE THEY WORK! Pretty unbelievable isn’t it? That’s because they are STILL afraid of the wrath of Trump in the next election.
Can you imagine Indiana’s former Senator Richard Lugar voting NO to seeking answers to a riot such as happened just five months ago in our house of Congress? Five people died and many were arrested. Mike Braun and Todd Young are not really working full time for Hoosiers; they always have in the back of their minds: “What would Donald Trump say?” They forget he lost the election by 7 million votes, was a one-term president, was twice impeached and didn’t bother to stick around at his term’s end to congratulate Joe Biden — a first in our history. Mike and Todd are making bad history for our state and after the riot, they both voted against confirming the Electoral College. Another first in our history, I believe.
Jamey Aebersold, New Albany
COVID-19 dominated our lives
Before the pandemic, October of 2019, the 45th President of the United States thought it was a joke. Called it a Chinese disease. When it comes to life, it is precious. The COVID-19 virus came in slow but fast, not thinking what the year 2020 would be like. The month of January and February went on as usual, but March came in like a lamb then in turn was a lion. The world stopped and the clock stop ticking. Businesses started closing, appointments were canceled, jobs were lost. Even being close to someone was lost. Lives were lost. Even staying home was impossible. Before you know, here came face masks.
Dennis L. Stovall, Jeffersonville
Cheers!
To the Central Christian Church, NA, Rev. Paul Snyder, for their upcoming “God Calls You Good” service June 13, celebrating their Open and Affirming to the LGBTQ+ person’s mission. Cheers, also, to the News and Tribune for covering this event on their front page June 1; what a great way to start off “Pride” month! I wish all of the churches in the newspaper circulation area, concerning the LGBTQ+ Community, would “See the light!” I think my next bumper sticker will be: “I’d rather be excluded for who I include than included for who I exclude.”
Larry E. Farr, Jeffersonville
