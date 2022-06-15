Help with inflation by suspending tolls
I read with great interest how Governor Holcomb wants to help us with high inflation. I know there are calls to suspend the gas tax, but there is a real solution that they are overlooking for us in Southern Indiana.
It’s time to suspend the tolls on the “new” bridges. Those of us in New Albany have most frequently used the Sherman Minton. The politicians who passed the tolled bridges project lied to us, telling us that the Sherman Minton traffic would only increase by 10%. That is simply not true. And now that we have a multi-year project with multiple lane closures, “our” still-free bridge is becoming harder and harder to use.
Let’s help southern Hoosiers out, with decreased traffic and decreased fees, by suspending the tolls. Maybe, then, if we can get anyone upstate to pay attention to us, we’ll get the bridges paid for out of the great surplus that Indianapolis is holding onto, and get the same deal that they are getting in the Cincinnati area: a paid-for, free bridge replacement for the Brent Spence bridge. Senator Portman just announced that $2.8 billion will be spent from the infrastructure bill to pay for their bridge. Where is out advocate for equal treatment?
Southern Indiana deserves the same fair deal that they are getting: End the tolls.
Randall T. “Randy” Stumler
Floyds Knobs
Address health disparities in LGBTQ+ community
June is Pride Month here in Indiana and across the nation. While it was developed to commemorate the 1969 riots at the Stonewall Inn and the birth of the Gay Rights Movement in America, it has since grown to be a national celebration of the diversity, accomplishments, trailblazers and beauty of the LGBTQ+ community.
Along with the celebration, we must also commit to addressing health disparities that persist in the LGBTQ+ community, including the disproportionate levels of tobacco-related lung diseases due to decades of direct targeting by Big Tobacco. Tobacco use among lesbian, gay and bisexual (LGB) adults is significantly higher than the national average – 16.1% of LGB adults smoke cigarettes compared to 12.3% of heterosexual adults (at this time, data on smoking among transgender adults isn’t available). And menthol cigarette use is more prevalent among lesbian, gay and bisexual adults at 49% compared to 40% among heterosexual adults.
As an ally of the LGBTQ+ community, I am passionate about ending the sale of menthol cigarettes because it’s time to end these health disparities in the LGBTQ+ community. Members of the LGBTQ+ community have faced a history of oppression and discrimination that directly translates to disproportionate health risks. This includes having a greater risk of substance abuse and mental health issues, as well as higher rates of tobacco use and vaping in comparison to the heterosexual/cisgender community. In fact, Big Tobacco was one of the first major consumer industries to target the LGBTQ+ community.
We have a tremendous opportunity to save lives and reduce the toll of tobacco on the health of Indiana LGBTQ+ residents. I encourage Clark County residents to join me to share your voice at Lung.org/ActionMenthol in support of the FDA’s proposed rules for ending the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.
Annie Reiss - Clark County Tobacco Prevention & Cessation Coalition Coordinator
Life Spring Health Systems
