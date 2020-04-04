Letters to the Editor

‘Sunnyside’ shining during pandemic
As a concerned citizen in the midst of the COVID-19 panic, I too worry about what tomorrow will bring us. What will happen to us all? We are fortunate to live in Southern Indiana on the “Sunnyside of Louisville.” In our community we have strong faith traditions and a tradition of “Servant Leadership.”
I have a neighbor who is a Jeffersonville fireman and nurse who has left his home and family to spend weeks in service to those in I believe California, who are fighting the virus. Jim Haven is a fine man and good neighbor. He has worked in our Blanchel Terrace neighborhood improving the entire area with fellow neighbors all joining in for the common good. The neighbors could have used him in laying sod on the entrance island but he left and the others continued the project.
My church, St. Luke’s, is meeting online and keeping track of each other by phone or social media. I observe people reaching out to assist each other and worried about keeping social distances. As a board member of LifeSpring Health Services we see the needs for assistance in mental health and primary care expand daily and thank Heavens our leadership is rising to meet the challenges we must face. My law practice is in the process of winding down before I have surgery to replace my shoulder, some date in the future, and I have been rescued by Nick Stein and Mike Gillenwater, who are completing some of the cases that no longer are possible for me to complete.
Now is the time for all of us to stand tall and reach out to our neighbors to see how we can assist. No one knows what the human toll of this virus will be or what economic hardships we will all encounter. It is a relief to observe the servant leadership on the “Sunnyside” reaching out to assist with no claim of anything other than being a servant to the community.
John R. Vissing,
Jeffersonville
Spellcheck the chalk message
This letter is in reference to the picture “chalk the walk” on page A4 in the March 28-29, 2020 edition.
I find it interesting that “staying healthy is the ‘horse hair’ thing.”
I realize that the youth don’t know how to spell, but this indicates to me that there are three adults that do not know either. Person that wrote it, person that took picture, Editor that had it published “as is.”
I may just be a “dumb ole country boy” but, I do know that a mane is something on the neck of a horse.
Michael Baugh,
Charlestown
EDITOR’S NOTE: By way of explanation, the chalk message was written on the sidewalk outside a hair salon, Mane Alley Color & Extension Bar, hence the use of “mane” in quote marks, as a play on words. We should have included that context in the caption.
Social distancing includes police
Don’t know who to report to about a public concern so I am writing a letter to the paper. Thornton’s on State Street in New Albany was packed with a line of 15 people, all no more than two feet away, and a New Albany police officer in the middle of the line, not enforcing no more than 10 people and the six feet space.
I’m disappointed our law enforcement is a bad influence on the general public.
Matt Walker,
New Albany
