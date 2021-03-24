Council wasting taxpayers’ money
More than a year has passed since Mayor Treva Hodges took over and still the City Council Is conducting a cold war with her at taxpayers’ expense.
The taxpayers have been paying for two attorneys, one representing the Common Council, who was the attorney for the previous mayor and council, and one representing the current mayor.
Now the Common Council wants to establish a metropolitan sewer board to take away the mayor’s management authority and control at the expense of the taxpayers.
How much is it unnecessarily costing the taxpayers to fund the extra attorney and how much additional cost will it add to the tax burden to fund the cost of the Metropolitan Sewer Board?
This unnecessary and expensive cold war has got to come to an end and cooperation between the Common Council and the Mayor has got to take place for the good of all concerned.
The second and final vote on the proposal to establish the Metropolitan Sewer Board is scheduled to take place at the Common Council meeting on April 8, 2021, and citizens of Charlestown need to make their voices heard whether for or against this proposal before it’s too late.
Billy R Crace, taxpayer, Charlestown
Reject bill eliminating gun permits
Dear Gov. Holcomb,
I strongly encourage you to veto House bill 1369, which essentially eliminates gun permits in the state of Indiana, should it come to your desk. By signing this law you would condone putting literally thousands of handguns in previously “wrong hands,” as determined by the Indiana State Police.
The National Rifle Association has done a thorough job in our state and on our legislators, by their indoctrination campaign, touting their championing of our Constitutional rights. You and your cohorts, including Jim Lucas, Erin Houchin, Ben Smaltz, Chris Garten, et al (and others), continue to push for more weapons, less common sense regulation, and a broader reach into the fabric of everyday lives through fear and paranoia.
I realize that the lure of support from the NRA is heady, but I hope you could muster up enough fortitude to exercise a veto of this bill and literally save lives in the future. Remember Governor, your family as well as mine, will continue to walk the streets of Indiana in the future. I hope there are not more guns to navigate because of your actions.
Bob Schultz, Sellersburg
