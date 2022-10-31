Skinner recording a betrayal
I find the behavior described in your article today about Kevin Skinner to be despicable. I don’t mean Mr. Skinner’s language during his private phone call. I’m referring to the betrayals and backstabbing by his former female friend and her cohorts on the school board or elsewhere who engineered this blatant hit job.
I don’t know a single person who hasn’t cursed on occasion when they’re riled up. And the former girlfriend obviously egged him on, likely with her own profanities, or else she wouldn’t have had to conceal her own comments. Her underhanded behavior is much more obscene than anything said during that call.
The conduct of these low lifes makes me think they must truly fear Mr. Skinner, probably because he will commit the great sin of thinking independently as a school board member rather than rubber stamp their personal agenda. Their despicable actions have removed any doubt I may have had about supporting his election.
Joseph Moore
Georgetown
Fry wants to bring transparency to board
Unlike some Americans, I am and Independent rather than just a faithful follower of any one political party. Because I vote based upon the candidates’ position on the issues, I have never voted a straight party ticket.
Sadly, thousands of Floyd County voters vote in such a partisan manner and, as a result, many good public servants at the local level have lost their positions; some being replaced by inexperienced and noticeably less-competent people. This is because straight ticket voters don’t even bother to look at down-ballot races (county and municipal). I’ve actually heard from voters who were surprised and disappointed that they voted out of office people they preferred because they didn’t bother to read the ballot past the straight ticket option.
There is a candidate for Georgetown Township Board who has taken the unprecedented step of announcing what she hopes to accomplish if elected. In my experience, every previous candidate has run solely on party affiliation. She is Melissa Fry, and she wants to begin by bringing transparency to the proceedings and functions of the township board and the trustee, such as setting up a website and making their meeting minutes and their budget available for public viewing. This is sorely needed, as I can bet that almost nobody reading this has any idea what the trustee or board does, or how they spend our tax money. Melissa is already researching functions and duties of the trustee so the board can serve its proper advisory role rather than merely being the trustee’s rubber stamp. And she also wants to develop and make public a fair and consistent system for the use of township funds instead of the arbitrary and secretive system currently in place (my words, not hers). Who could disagree with such an improvement?
I hope township residents support Melissa in her effort to improve the services and spending of our trustee and board. At a minimum, I hope all county residents avoid the partisan shortcut and perform their proper citizens’ role of at least looking at who is running for each office.
Cassandra Seer
Georgetown Township
Vote Tegart for treasurer
I am writing this letter to humbly ask for your vote for Cathy E. Tegart for Clark County Treasurer. Cathy is a lifelong friend of mine and has worked as a licensed CPA. She knows how to follow professional and state regulations. She has a proven track record in training, motivating and leading teams to get results, do the job right and meet deadlines.
As a Clark County taxpayer, I was upset by the Treasurer's office being closed April 22-May 14, 2021 during property tax deadline. Cathy will make sure the treasurer's office is open and accessible for all Clark County residents. As an office holder in a county office of treasurer, auditor, assessor, recorder, or clerk the law does not mandate the official be there everyday, but I hope my treasurer shows up with a good work ethic and integrity. I do not think that is true now, therefore, I am voting Tegart for Treasurer.
Finally, I want to share the alarming news of misstatement of Annual Financial report filed after state deadline, a repeat finding from previous years. These are facts available to all taxpayers and should not be accepted by any Clark county taxpayer, no matter your political affiliation. It is time for a change in the treasurer and auditor offices. Please do your research! Then you will agree with me and vote Cathy Tegart for treasurer and Christian Barrera for auditor. The integrity and professionalism we need in our county offices.
Editor’s Note
The News and Tribune is accepting letters to the editor endorsing candidates ahead of the November general election.
In order to meet print deadlines before the election, any letter related to 2022 candidates must be submitted by noon on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2022. Letters may be submitted online or by email at newsroom@newsandtribune.com, or daniel.suddeath@newsandtribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.