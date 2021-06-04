Boiler plate discipline shortsighted
In response to your June 2 editorial regarding the Clarksville Community School Administrators' decision to deny seven graduates the opportunity to graduate, bravo for calling them out on their shortsighted lack of empathy for teen exuberance.
I don’t consider myself a geezer yet, but I’m certainly on a descending glide path. When I was a child in Clarksville we didn’t have kindergarten. I attended Greenacres, then McCullogh before Wilson and Providence. Guess how many graduation ceremonies I attended between 1971 and 1983? One. When I was 18.
In the modern era we celebrate children graduating kindergarten, 5th grade and middle school. In short, we celebrate what were once routine achievements, and in the process sully the event that is a culmination of mandatory education in America. Only in this case the school administrators REALLY sullied the event for these kids through their zero tolerance policies that are too often the norm today.
I spent almost 22 years in the U.S. Army, retiring as a First Sergeant. The 1SG is the father of the company. The disciplinarian. Often considered the sage and wise old man who counsels both the Commanding Officer (who is many years his/her junior) as well as the soldiers. The 1SG has to instill unit pride, discipline, morale, Esprit de Corps and a sense of purpose into his/her soldiers. Often that requires a measure of professional resolve that may conflict with your personal feelings, but you have to be fair, and impartial. You may even make a decision based on your gut that contradicts military regulations, but you know it’s the right decision, given the circumstances, and it may save a prospective stellar soldier from cutting sling. It is not easy work.
There is probably a misconception among civilians that Senior NonCommissioned Officers and Officers are inflexible. Perhaps, depending on the individual we’re dealing with. But I learned in 22 years that there are always extenuating circumstances, and a boiler plate approach isn’t the best option. I found that if I listened, then explained the infraction, why it was punishable, and what the ramifications could have been or what results their actions could have led to, most young soldiers appreciated the candor and the honesty, and the fact I had faith in them. They corrected their errant behavior themselves.
The Clarksville School Administrators on the other hand just taught that rules are rules, there is no latitude, and compassion is no longer dispensed with the three Rs. As stated in the opinion piece the school administrators had a unique opportunity to teach so much more, and they failed. This is akin to the old adage that “if I did it for you, I’d have to do it for everyone” excuse levied by many minor bureaucrats and lesser government functionaries, which is hogwash.
There is always room for decision making that is unique to the situation. Sadly, that requires independent thought and some decision making by those in charge. Even more sadly, those in charge are worried about one thing and one thing only, their hide. As such, they stand behind a regulation, a rule, a policy, etc. that covers them and provides an alibi for their lazy behavior and deplorable leadership.
That is the lesson the kids will remember long after their classmates graduated without them and they were forced to stand outside their school. Despite years of study, and reportedly little discipline problems, when a mistake was made there was zero tolerance. No compassion. No forgiveness. No grace. Those living within Clarksville would do well to remember that in November, and provide the same.
Clay Gabhart, Charlestown
Love extends beyond religion
This is a response to Tom May’s May 29 column, “Finding balance in an unbalanced world.”
Mr. May refers to I Corinthians 13, the chapter where Paul talks about “love,” one of my favorite Biblical chapters, which ends in: “And now faith, hope, and love abide, these three; and the greatest of these is love.” He spends paragraphs 14-18 teaching about love.
What I found confusing was his implications that, if you are not a Christian, you are incapable of love. In paragraph 17, he states: “Love, when it has no balances of faith and hope (both in God), becomes unloving.” In paragraph 18, he states: “ANY love that is not grounded — anchored — in an understanding of God becomes fickle, subjective emotion that becomes adrift from commitment and covenant like a ship with no moorings.” (Capitalization mine). If it were really true that you could not love unless you were a Christian, this would be extremely depressing news considering that, for the first time in Gallup’s 80 year church membership history, church membership has dropped below 50% (“Freethought Today,” “FFRF cheers…membership,” May 2021, page 6).
The late Stephen R. Covey, in his book, “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” addresses, “The Laws of Love and the Laws of Life,” page 199. When we love others unconditionally, we help them feel secure, safe, validated, and affirmed in their worth, identity, and integrity. We encourage their natural growth process. We make it easier for them to live the laws of life — cooperation, contribution, self-discipline and integrity. This does not mean we become permissive or soft; we counsel, we plead, we set limits and consequences. But we love, regardless.
Mr. May states that love without trust, understanding, hope and expectation has no reason to love. That may be for Christian love which, he claims, is conditional on your trust (faith) in, understanding of, hope in and expectation of the Christian God…and maybe this column was meant only for the Christian. But considering the inconsistencies from Christian leaders of what Christian love is, I’ll take the universal concept of love, that there are many positive forms and positive ways to show it, which is why I went to the extra expense in 2019 for my personal license plate “number” to be “LV IS LV.”
Larry Farr, Jeffersonville
