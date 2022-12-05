Floyd Memorial Foundation 'liberation' is an opportunity
The past 30 days or so have included several notable mentions of health related matters affecting Hoosiers, both locally and statewide.
For starters, the News and Tribune reported in its Nov. 4 edition that Baptist Health Floyd would launch a new foundation to operate separately from the long-established Floyd Memorial Foundation.
Also from the News and Tribune on Nov. 23 was an article from Health Columnist and former Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Richard Feldman: “Will lawmakers act on health recommendations?"
There was also a Leslie Bonilla Muniz news article that originally appeared in the Indiana Capital Chronicle on Nov. 22: “Legislative leaders could trim governor’s public health request.”
Both spoke to the report and corresponding recommendations from Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Public Health Commission (2022 report from the Governor's Public Health Commission). A news article in the Nov. 27 edition of The Indianapolis Star by Arika Herron and Kayla Dwyer on the 2023 Indiana General Assembly also included coverage of the recommendations from the Governor’s Public Health Commission.
Additionally, I virtually attended a presentation of the Governor’s Public Health Commission recommendations by current Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box in my role as a current member of the Floyd County Board of Health (though this letter expresses my personal views, separate from those of the board of health) on Dec. 1. And though announced July 13 and not in the last 30 days, CNBC’s annual ranking of “America’s Top States for Business also had some pertinent insights into our current state of (ill) health (per the ranking, Indiana’s only other clunker category is Workforce – 48th of 50 states – but that’s a topic for another day). I encourage a review of all these published pieces.
The reason for that somewhat lengthy preamble is to underpin the fact that we as Hoosiers are generally health challenged, as evidenced by Indiana persistently ranking in the bottom 20 states, and often the bottom 10, on key public health metrics. It is also to identify, however, that there is hope for improvement on the horizon…pending, at least in part, an assist from the state legislature via approval of the aforementioned public health commission’s recommendations. In part, I say, because regardless of an assist from the state legislature – and I’m not optimistic of one in light of the legislature’s complicity with our poor health standing through past action and inaction – the above mentioned establishment of a Baptist Health Floyd (BHF) foundation creates the potential for an independent Floyd Memorial Foundation (FMF) to have greater opportunities to improve our local health, at least.
As a former long-time board and finance committee member of FMF (again, this letter expresses my personal views, separate from those of FMF), I’ve followed closely the relationship between BHF and FMF since BHF first acquired Floyd Memorial Hospital a little over six years ago. Especially in light of the fact that the acquisition did not include FMF and its legacy assets, though certain operational strings (primarily involving overhead expense items) remained attached.
I’m of the opinion that FMF’s liberation, if you will, from BHF will allow for additional community partnerships, as well as the potential for added pathways of deployment for the foundation’s signature program: its “Healthier Community Initiative (HCI).” For years, HCI has supported a variety of free health and wellness educational seminars, provided various free medical screenings, and coordinated a periodic Community Health Needs Assessment, among other things that attempt to improve the health of our community and the lives of those that are medically underserved. It’s telling, too, I think, that Dr. Feldman mentions in his column that the governor’s commission’s report “includes the importance of local health departments developing broad community partnerships” and that “I have long advocated for ‘Healthy Community’ initiatives involving community leaders, business, government, nonprofits, hospitals, educational entities, religious groups, and the medical community working together (emphasis added) to evaluate the needs of the community and effecting positive change.”
Quite a potential roadmap for a “new” FMF! One that includes some well-traveled streets but also some roads not yet taken.
My hope is the legislature will see fit to fund at least some of the public health commission’s recommendations. Quoting, again, Dr. Feldman: “The state should sustainably fund a Healthy Community initiative in every county.”
Regardless, broader community partnerships – like with our local health department, as an example – could create opportunities for greater leverage of FMF’s assets and help guide it into a next generation of providing for a healthier community. Something all Hoosiers demonstrably need.
Tom Jones
New Albany
Young's vote hurts religious liberty
On Nov. 16, and again on Nov. 28 Senator Todd Young cast a vote in the Senate for the so-called “Respect for Marriage Act”(RFMA). This legislation has one and only one purpose—to unleash a host of lawyers upon faithful Christians, Jews, and Muslims throughout the country and on Hoosiers specifically.
The RFMA did not legalize same sex marriage in this country — the Supreme Court did that seven years ago in the Obergefell decision (2015). Nor did it legalize interracial marriage. The Supreme Court did that in 1967 — 55 years ago!
The purpose of this law is to encourage an aggrieved party to sue anyone or any organization that they feel is discriminating against them on this basis. This would presumably include a religious ministry, an organization such as a Baptist or Jewish hospital, a religiously-run school like Holy Family or Christian Academy, or even individuals who are attempting to run their businesses according to their deeply-held religious beliefs like a Chick-Fil-A or Hobby Lobby.
The only mention that this legislation makes of religious liberty is to protect religious organizations from having to perform same sex marriages. So in this sense Young has allowed the enemies of religious liberty to wage war up to the very door of the church.
Todd Young twice had the opportunity to vote in a way that protected the religious liberty of his Hoosier constituents and twice he voted against it. His first vote — the one that guaranteed that this bill would become law — came just one week after he was reelected to a second term in office. Young will not have to face the ire of his constituents over this for a full six years. By then, he must assume, that the voters will forget this shameful vote. I will not. You should not either.
Jeff Roudenbush
Marengo
