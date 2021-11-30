Reader questions council vote
The New Albany City Council recently "voted against" a resolution recommending the NA Redevelopment Commission post agendas online and on social media. State statute only requires meeting agendas be printed and hung outside the meeting room before the meeting.
In this spirit of simplified communications, let's request City Council member's refrain from making individual online/social media post or creating election marketing materials and yard signs. Instead, just hang one printed note in the public square that says... this is my agenda, vote for me.
Mike Ricke
New Albany
Reader responds to column
This is in response to Tom May’s November 20-21 column, “We must remember to keep God as judge”.
A reader once accused me of “picking on” Mr. May: not true! In my November 17th letter, the first five of eight paragraphs were complimentary. I’ve been very clear about certain aspects of his columns I enjoy. However, if I read something from him, I disagree with or, something insulting and not true to me as a non-believer and/or people of different faiths, then yes, I will often, like any other reader can, write, state, and support my disapproval.
Mr. May quotes C. S. Lewis, “The ancient man approached God as the accused person approaches his judge.”. We must remember that, concerning religion, we cannot compare ancient humans (Jesus’ time) with our time. Most of us start our day wondering what we will eat: most of these people started their day wondering if they will eat. For most, life was extremely hard and cruel. Infant mortality was about 30% before the first year and life expectancy was about 30 (Wikipedia: Life expectancy). Due to unimaginable hardships, rampant non-treatable diseases, and severe lack of knowledge they were, obviously, very superstitious trying to explain the unexplainable. Thus, we have the creation of religion: god, gods, and semi-gods. The Israelites, God’s “chosen” people, evidently, by the Old Testament standards, did not do a very good job of obeying their God as a judge. The God of the Old Testament was, ah, “somewhat” strict. Read Deuteronomy 28: I use the NRSV. The chapter begins with 14 verses labeled, “Blessings for Obedience” and ends in 54 verses labeled, “Warnings Against Disobedience”. Dan Barker authored a book called “God: The Most Unpleasant Character in all Fiction” where he lists 27 of the extreme cruelty traits of the Old Testament God using 3,028 verses. This is not a judge; this is a Narcissistic Torturer.
Mr. May continues quoting Lewis stating that, today, we have it reversed: we are on the bench and God is in the dock. First, as I have pointed out in many previous letters, the Christian God cannot be on the bench because the Bible is not clear on the rules. When we face a judge today, we are usually familiar with the “rule” we broke since most “rules” involve “do no harm”. Also, our judge would make the decision on our guilt or innocence: God is not here to do this, and we don’t know the rules, anyway.
My real confusion came when Mr. May said, “It seems as if every day’s news could be titled, “God in the Dock”, doesn’t it?” No, the news that I watch, CNN or read, God isn’t even mentioned most of the time. I’m not sure what his news’ source is but I think I can safely say that most of our news does not address a God.
Mr. May talks about the difficulty of focusing on other peoples’ faults irritating us and our often inability to focus on our own shortcomings. Mr. May’s relevant lesson is that “The more we focus on the difficulties other people bring into our lives, the less likely we are to be thankful.” How true! Mr. May’s suggestion on the need for forgiveness, especially at this time of year, is very relevant whether Christian, non-Christian or of another faith.
In closing, I am, again, using quotes from Nelia Newlin’s June 24, 2016, letter (Assuming there is a God.): “We are not God, let us not take matters into our own hands. Leave it alone. Let God, the fair judge, be the judge of us in his good time.”
Larry Farr
Jeffersonville
