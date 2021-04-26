Hospital president urges people to get COVID shots
As we enter the end of April, it’s exciting to know that COVID-19 vaccine distribution is widely expanding across the country.
On March 31, Indiana began permitting all individuals ages 16 and over to receive their vaccine and beginning April 12, Kentucky began administering vaccines to all individuals ages 16 and over. Baptist Health Floyd continues to play a key role in our community, distributing more than 43,000 COVID-19 vaccines to date. Now through April 30, NO appointments are necessary for those wanting the vaccine at our drive-through clinic. Our clinic is open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
While many Americans can now safely get vaccinated, there is still hesitation. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation’s (KFF) Vaccine Monitor, 20% of individuals in the U.S. will definitely not receive the vaccine or only do so if required. On the other hand, this data also shows that 79% of people will turn to a doctor, nurse, or another healthcare provider when deciding whether to receive a vaccine.
As a leader in providing health care to the residents of Floyd and surrounding counties, our voices matter when it comes to addressing hesitancy about receiving the vaccine. We continue to see this topic on the news and online. Building confidence in the vaccine leads to more people getting vaccinated, which means fewer COVID-19 illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths.
Baptist Health Floyd has worked to address concerns and questions with outreach efforts along with education and information shared through the media.
I encourage everyone to consider getting the vaccine.
Mike Schroyer, president, Baptist Health Floyd
Failure to raise cigarette tax disappointing
Tobacco Free Indiana, a coalition of local, state and national organizations, released the following statement on the e-cigarette taxes included in the latest Indiana budget bill:
Every year that goes by without a significant increase of Indiana’s cigarette tax is a missed opportunity to lower our state’s smoking rate and save lives. Raising the cigarette tax is the most effective policy tool that state lawmakers can use to reduce the burden of tobacco on Hoosier families and businesses, but, yet again, lawmakers failed to pull this from their toolbox this session.
Raising the cigarette tax is popular with Hoosiers. In public polling and even legislators’ own constituent surveys, the issue enjoys consistent broad bipartisan support. It is disappointing that the Indiana Senate has not advanced the issue in 14 years.
Legislators do deserve credit for enacting significant new taxes on electronic cigarettes in this budget bill. E-cigarettes are tobacco products and should be taxed in parity with other tobacco products. By avoiding a per-milliliter tax in favor of taxing the price of the products, state lawmakers recognize that products with small, concentrated cartridges like Juul bear responsibility for the youth vaping epidemic. The new tax rates are an important step forward, but would have been more effective if they had been paired with a significant cigarette tax increase.
Together with our many partner organizations, Tobacco Free Indiana remains united in our call for legislators to raise the cigarette tax by $2 per pack.
Annie Reiss, The Clark County Tobacco Prevention & Cessation coordinator
Gamers Association seeks support
The Corydon Gamers Association, set up in Harrison County, is a nonprofit organization that could use your help. This organization was designed to get kids out of awkward situations, socially for example. Our operation is there to teach them to integrate into society. We have a mission and a vision; however, we cannot reach our goals without you. We have some upcoming fundraisers, such as a Pledge Drive and a Shoe Drive which is due by July 1.
You can help and here is how:
• We want to be more active and, to achieve this, we need more members and more people willing to share their expertise with us. This will enable us to spread the word throughout the community and surrounding areas that we are here in Corydon and we are willing to help them to become better socially, competitively, and communally as well as give us the manpower to do so.
• For us to grow and meet the expanding needs of the community, we need to broaden our reach by engaging more people to our cause. We know that with the right team, we can make this happen.
• So, join our team, and help us keep our doors open. Together, we can help everyone who is willing to come and ask for assistance. We are a place for making new friendships whether you are 8 or 80; we are a network for the gaming community. We want you to join us. So, call 812-736-1468. Write to us at 216 E. Chestnut St., Corydon, IN 47112, or email us through our website at cga.doodlekit.com. We have a Facebook page you can connect to as well.
We are the Critical Hits Corydon Gamers Association, and it is critical that we connect with the community to meet our goals. We implore you to reach out to us.
Jeffery Hurtgen, Corydon
