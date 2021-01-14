Letters to the Editor

Don't let Jan. 6 become precedent
Dear Senators,
I urge you to address President Trump's impeachment with a swift guilty verdict. Impeachment is a political matter. The circumstances demand that our nation's great experiment is preserved. To allow the outrage of an assault on Congress is to encourage a continuation of these policies. If our country doesn’t forcefully reject January 6th [such action] becomes the precedent of the future. It legitimizes future attempts to warp freedom and law. This is the path of tyranny and elitism.
Some 25 years ago I was a Senate page and watched with rapt attention when Robert Bork's nomination to the Supreme Court was rejected. That set a precedent that has changed the process of nominating judges to a deplorable state. Instead of integrity and intellect we seek party affiliation and political gain. January 6th precedent is more brutal, more dangerous and threatening to our democracy.
The precedent of rebellion, of insurrection is not a political calculation our country should ever entertain as a realistic scenario. Yet for months now we have endured a tactical silence in the face of such. After years of scorching the edges of the Constitution our President's lack of character brought him to try and burn it. It is not enough to disown or indicate disapproval, we need you to act. I spent long hours during my time as a page listening to Senator Byrd's writings regarding the history of the Senate. One of his cautions to pages was that we must defend the Senate of the United States so that it does not suffer the fate of the Roman Senate.
We have calls for "National Unity" to ignore or condone the events of January 6th. I support unity. We must have unity in rejecting this precedent not in avoiding blame. This is a political vote and the moment may ask you to reject conviction. It is not the moment I ask you to consider. Consider what a teacher of children for the past 20 years is being asked to tell his students of our government. Teachers are the first impression of our Constitution. I’ve tried to impress on students the greatness of our system. If our leaders do not defend our Constitution and the truth, how long before we the people are no longer defending the Constitution or truth?
Sebastien Berry, New Albany
Young mischaracterized D.C. mob
Letter to Sen. Todd Young:
I read with concern your [column] from Monday, entitled "We Are Not Enemies, We Are Americans." In your letter, you link the events of January 6 and 7 to "citizens who feel shut out" and that we "must focus on what is driving their anger and disempowerment."
I take issue with that sentiment. The citizens storming the Capitol that Wednesday certainly shouldn't feel any sense of being shut out or disempowered from a cultural or economical point of view. The people storming the capitol were part of the dominant culture in America, and they could well afford the flights and hotel rooms to attend a political rally. Doctors, lawyers, and tech CEOs have been arrested because of their participation in these events.
Todd, I'm part of the dominant American culture as well. I'm a straight white male, working in the tech industry, and by the grace of God I make enough money to comfortably support a family of five. Yet there isn't the money in my budget to attend an out-of-town political rally, whether it's for Black Lives Matter or for Trump. I think we need to ask ourselves what kind of people were storming the Capitol that day. I saw people carrying confederate flags. People wearing "6MWNE" and "Camp Auschwitz" T-shirts. Because of their actions, people are dead, and our national Capitol was defiled.
In the coming days and weeks, you will have opportunities to try and right these wrongs in legislation. I hope you will search your heart and vote your conscience on these matters. The long-term health of Indiana, and of our nation, depends on your vote. I and other Hoosiers will be watching how your votes are cast.
Jeremy Finn, Georgetown
Reject Senate Joint Resolution 14
State senators Blake Doriot of Senate District 12, Mark Messmer of Senate District 48 and James Tomes of Senate District 49 have introduced Senate Joint Resolution 14.
Http://iga.in.gov/legislative/2021/resolutions/senate/joint/14
The purpose of this resolution is to amend our state constitution to make it illegal to pass any regulations to protect the neighbors of CAFOs and CFOs from the health hazards of these farms, the environment from their pollution and any regulations to make the life of their animals a little more humane.
This resolution shows their total disregard for Hoosiers living near these farms, the environment and animal welfare.
Please contact your state senator at 800-382-9467 and ask them to reject SJR 14.
Harold Wilson, Corydon
