Letters to the Editor

Something wrong with 'rescue' picture
Kudos to Daniel Suddeath on his article about Jonie Stricker and her dogs, Willow and Cabela. It sounds like the detective did a lot of work on it and the Clark County Prosecutor's office dropped the ball. Also, kudos to Mrs. Stricker in trying to track her dogs down. A lot of people claim it's just a dog, cat, etc., but to us our pets are family.
Her dogs had chips so there was no reason she shouldn't have gotten them back. There is definitely something wrong with this picture. Dogs going to the same place in Illinois instead of the many rescue sites in Indiana and Kentucky, dogs being kept at worker's house or property, delivered with no paperwork to a parking lot at Joe's Crab Shack.
I think this "so called rescue" place should be investigated. The Illinois owner of this place said, "Mrs. Stricker was hostile in a phone call while she was trying to track down her dogs." The Illinois owner had a selling price of $795 on one of them. I would be hostile also.
Clark County attorney Scott Lewis states Jeffersonville controls the shelter and county has an agreement for housing the animals. I'm sure they are being paid for housing. Maybe Mike Moore needs to do some checking to see how taxpayer money is being used.
I'm sure there are others who have had the same circumstances and I hope they came forward if so. I'm glad Mrs. Stricker has Willow back and hope she can find Cabela.
Anya Lovell, Sellersburg
Abbott a great choice for Clark council
I want to take this time to let your readers know of the excellent candidate we have running for Clark County Council at Large. David Abbott is running on the Republican ticket and is a great choice for Clark County.
I have known Mr. Abbott for several years and as anyone that knows him can confirm, he has a passion for his community. He sponsors local Little League teams, cheerleaders and fundraisers. Mr. Abbott has previously served on the Clark County Council for two terms. He was also elected President of the council and served in that capacity for four years. He has always been a man of his word and a voice for the citizens of Clark County.
Mr. Abbott continues to serve his community and has a servant's heart. He served a three year term on the Clark County 4-H Board and is currently President of the Clark County Cemetery Commission and Co-Chair of the Autumn on the River Festival in Bethlehem.
Mr. Abbott is a life-long resident of Clark County and a small business owner. He is working in the community on a daily basis and is aware of the concerns of the residents of Clark County. He tries to help any citizen that contacts him with their concerns.
We need a man like Mr. Abbott to be our voice on the Clark County Council. He will listen to our concerns and work with other elected officials to do the best thing for Clark County and the citizens.
Please join me and vote for Mr. Abbott in November. He will be the voice we need.
Tisha Reynolds, Clarksville
Writer concerned with newspaper 'bias'
I find it amusing that you had to go to an Alabama newspaper to get an anti-Trump opinion. And then you generously gave it almost one-third of your Opinion page. I would think that we here in Southern Indiana are interested in the opinions of others in Southern Indiana. Alabama? Not so much.
I know that your paper (as do most) leans way to the Left, but you really showed your bias by going to such lengths to get an anti-Trump message across. And one riddled with fake poll percentages at that. I wouldn't trust any poll because they cherry-pick the ones to question whom they know will give them the answers that fit their agenda.
Diana Hall, Borden
Editor's note: We haven't published any columns from an Alabama newspaper. If you are referencing the column by Kelly Hawes — who admonished us all to stop fussing about politics, noting that supporters of Donald Trump and Joe Biden likely already have made up their minds — he's a Hoosier.
