Letters to the Editor

Houses packed like sardines
Do you enjoy fiction? Because some officials of Floyd County’s government surely do. If you live in Floyd County and would rather it not be reduced to a crowded traffic-jammed bedroom community for the benefit of Louisville and Clark County, then you might want to see the works of fiction performed on a regular basis by certain elected and appointed officials sitting on our Plan Commission and our Board of Commissioners. Watch as they engage in fiction on a consistent basis out of devotion and loyalty to certain developers seeking to increase their already significant wealth at our expense.
Watch as they say with a straight face that cramming 141 new houses on small lots into a small area at the end of dead-end Willis Road is good for the quiet community that currently lives there. Observe their poker face as they claim that approving 554 new houses and apartments, some as close as 6’ apart, is provided for in our zoning ordinance that required at least 16’ separation (minimum 8’ side setback per lot). Be impressed that they can stifle their laughing while alleging that a crowded new subdivision packed like a sardine can is “consistent with the character” of the surrounding neighborhoods of fields and forests, which they’ll conveniently ignore while pointing to a low-density residential community that may border the lot in question on one side.
Marvel at the creativity that inspired them, when confronted with inconvenient legalities such as the above-mentioned setback requirement, to remove those common sense restrictions and replace them with the comically and ironically named “Conservation Subdivision” ordinance. That name may be the best fiction of all, as this developer-inspired scheme is designed to allow developers to pack high-density developments onto properties where they previously could not...often because of unsuitable terrain, streams, etc. Our county has become feasting grounds for developers reaping the greatest possible profit with these officials’ complicity regardless of the damage done to the community or the county at large. The punch line is their pretending that not building upon unsuitable ground is conserving nature and the ever-shrinking rural character of our county. Even on more level terrain, the only realistic beneficiaries of set-aside open areas are the home buyers and the developers who can charge them more for their little “parks.”
Not all members of these county boards are dedicated to paving as much of Floyd as possible, but there are enough to make our county a developer’s dream and a taxpayer’s nightmare. If you attend just one or two meetings you’ll easily be able to spot the fiction lovers who place the enrichment of a few wealthy developers and investors above the rest of us. It quickly becomes obvious who is who. One who has served on both boards even has his own catch phrase he repeats when rationalizing a questionable proposal: that everyone has done their “due diligence.” Unfortunately, his due diligence means ignoring the fact known to him that, unlike businesses, residences are a losing proposition, i.e., they cost us more money than they contribute in property taxes…especially the small lots so eagerly endorsed by him and his allies. Ever wonder why this official and others recently sold our county hospital for a loss to bail out their deficit spending?
Sadly, this is not a sitcom but more of a tragedy where such catch phrases do nothing to ease the sting this suburban sprawl causes in the way of more traffic, increased demands on our schools and public services (emergency, social services, street repairs, etc.), destruction of the conditions that make Floyd a nice place to live, and increases in our property taxes to pay for it all. It would be much less expensive if we obtain our fiction from movies and remove those officials performing their own brand of fiction at our expense. Vote wisely this November, even if that means reading the ballot instead of just voting by party.
Joseph Moore, Georgetown Township
Charlestown remains divided
There seems to be two Charlestowns today. First there is a Charlestown that we voted for, and won, one of openness and communication. Then there is a second Charlestown that continues with the old guard led by the former city attorney Mike Gillenwater. Acting as council attorney he is directing, not advising them, to carry on with the old path set by the former mayor. The people of this city voted for a new path that is roundly being thwarted by his efforts.
Confounding this is an arrogance on the part of the elected council members to ignore correspondence from their constituents. Repeatedly I have emailed my representatives on the council and never even received an acknowledgement. It is as if my concerns are not theirs so perhaps, they have been directed to ignore citizen concerns. They are elected to represent, and each citizen inquiry is worthy of a response. It is time for the council to accept Charlestown’s advance into the future and leave the old ways behind. I would point out to our council members you were elected to represent everyone. If you have difficulty performing your sworn duty, then perhaps you should step down and let us find someone dedicated to the tasks at hand.
It is distressing enough to observe the lawless division in our country on the national level. There is no place for it in our small-town communities.
Irvin Meurer, Charlestown
