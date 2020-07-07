Letters to the Editor

'Urban sprawl' overtaking rural areas
The future of Floyd County is at a crisis! Unincorporated Floyd County is rapidly becoming over-developed. This vast increase in housing density is a negative influence on all taxpayers, on the quality of education, quality of life of present citizens, and the visual appeal to those who travel through our county. Floyd County Ordinance 2019-23, enacted Sept. 17, 2019, provides for Conservation Subdivision Design (CSD). A CSD may be placed in any zone in unincorporated Floyd County and allows clustering of the homes. This clustering is contingent on devoting a minimum of 35% of the gross square footage of the subdivision to “open space.” CSD, by clustering, provides an average saving of 34% of the cost of development, according to the National Association of Home Builders (Pejchar et al.).
The savings accrue from shorter streets, shorter sewer lines, other infrastructure needs, less area to clear and grade, and less expensive stormwater management. CSD is especially attractive to developers’ investment because of Floyd County’s rough topography. The required “open space” can be unbuildable land such as flood-prone areas, steep slopes, swamps, ponds and lakes. Obviously, such land would remain as open space without a CSD. The “open space” may be used for necessary drainage, which would include detention basins, underground fields, ponds and lakes.
A CSD on sewers may utilize bonus activities from a list of 9, not to exceed a total of 20% increase in the density that is otherwise allowed by the zoning of the area. Consequently, a developer usually first asks for a zoning change to allow a greater density base on which to calculate the 20% density increase.
Example: For a 100 acre CSD subdivision — changing from zone RR, which is 37,000 sq. ft. per lot or 1.16 lots per acre, to RS, which is 12,000 sq. ft. per lot or 3.63 lots per acre — RS would allow 363 lots but the 20% bonus allows an additional 72 lots for a total of 435 lots as a CSD. By rezoning from RR, which would allow 116 lots on 100 acres, to RS, which would allow 363 lots on 100 acres, and invoking the 20% bonus allowing an additional 72 lots, is a gain of 319 lots by rezoning from RR to RS and invoking the CSD Ordinance (FCO 2019-23).
If a CSD is established with on-site septic systems, the required minimum lot size is reduced from 37,000 sq. ft. to ½ acre (21,780 sq. ft.), then the required alternate lateral field can be in the “open space.” (This presents a real problem for a home inside the perimeter of houses to move sewage to the “open space” if it becomes necessary.)
The Conservation Subdivision Design was the product of a Committee that was purportedly appointed to simplify and organize the Floyd County Zoning Ordinance. The result was nine pages of complex procedures for establishing a CSD. The majority of this Committee of approximately nine people (I say “approximately” because some of those appointed never attended a meeting, but others unappointed took an active part) was verifiably sympathetic to development, intense development.
The Committee met 7 times and there is no reliable record of the proceedings. Nine recording microphones were available within a few feet in the same room but were not used. The meetings were open to the public but not well-advertised, only posted according to the minimum required by law. None of the 7 meetings had more than 3 people from the public.
CSD is simply urban sprawl and clustered housing has no place in a rural area. CSD will be the “wave of the future” if there is no effective resistance by the public. The “overwhelming” majority of Floyd County citizens are on record as preferring to keep Floyd County rural.
George Mouser, Floyds Knobs
Biblical scholars dispute authorship
In Tom May’s July 3rd column, Mr. May states he will be studying I and II Peter to “… glean principles to guide our tomorrows.” He mentions theses epistles were written by the apostle Simon Peter, but many Biblical scholars today do not believe Simon Peter wrote these letters. From the Bible, we know that Peter was a lower-class fisherman (Mark 1:16), illiterate (Acts 4:13) and spoke Aramaic. Both of these epistles were written by a highly literate Greek-speaking Christian who is intimately familiar with the Old Testament in its Greek translation and with a range of Greek rhetorical constructions.
This practice was not that unusual for writings during this time period. This practice is called pseudonymity, where authors would falsely attribute their writings to a famous person. Some of the reasons for ancient authors using this practice include a profit motive, students using the names of their teachers as an act of humility, and authors using someone well-known to encourage others to read what they had to say. Two other obvious pseudepigrapha (false) writings, written beyond Peter’s lifetime, include the Acts and the Apocalypse of Peter. Another example is that most Biblical scholars do not believe Paul wrote I and II Timothy and Titus.
Larry E. Farr, Jeffersonville
