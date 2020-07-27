Letters to the Editor

Hoosier Senators let 45 run amok
Senators Young and Braun, I was glad to see 45's niece Mary Trump say it like it is:
"That is the one thing I didn’t anticipate,” Mary goes on. “One of the reasons I was so devastated by what happened in November 2016 was because, while I knew that he was categorically unfit and incompetent and cruel, I never foresaw that 100 percent of Republicans in office would just enable him to the extent they have.
“It’s been horrifying because, in that sense, he’s not the problem. If he were being held to the same standards other people in his position have been held to, if they had cared about the transgressions he’s made, the lines he’s crossed, then he would have been neutralised, at least reined in. But they’ve given him permission to keep going and doubling down.”
You guys are enablers to the max! You couldn't have picked a worse person to support than 45! You know it, all of your Republican legislator friends know it and you've said nothing. Absolutely nothing. Not a peep. Shame on all of you.
You are just as corrupt as 45. You need to reread the oath you took to become a Senator.
You also missed your impeachment chance!!! You stuck with the ignorant “Hoosiers 45 base” for fear they would dump you at your next election. All this at the expense of your country.
Seems at this time our only hope for America is to vote all of you out of office as quickly as possible and let the sunshine in.
I'm disgusted with your lack of any action to bring 45 under control.
Jamey Aebersold, New Albany
Young should help U.S. college grads
I don’t think I have ever been more disappointed in Todd Young than I was after reading his column.
I would like Sen. Young to address why he took the side of Big Business rather than American college students in asking Trump to loosen the H-1B visa numbers.
Why should U.S. companies be allowed to bring foreign workers at the expense of American college graduates who have college debt to pay off? All it does is keep wages low for American workers. If America is not turning out enough technology and business employees for Big Business, seems that reforms are needed in the Dept. of Education.
What difference does having a college degree make if Sen. Young is going to undercut American college graduates in order to receive campaign money from the Business Roundtable and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce?
I wouldn’t know about this if I did not watch Lou Dobbs nightly. Lou Dobbs has excoriated Sen. Young on more than one occasion for his H-1B visa stance. Is Sen. Young truly working for us? Actions speak louder than words. Right now, all I see is RINO. Sad look for a Marine. Sen. Young didn’t even mention military service as a means to debt-free college, although it worked for him.
Sen. Young should look to getting Hoosiers into internships with Praxis or MikeRoweWorks.org if he wants to see Hoosiers succeed.
Elizabeth Madden, Georgetown
Trump initiatives good for America
It's amazing how some people really think that President Trump is not right for America, when you look around and remember what the last eight years before Trump was like, when we Americans had someone in office who almost tore down the whole economy and bowed down to enemies, and sent billions of dollars to people who hate us. And when Americans said they had enough and voted in a person who knew how to straighten things out for us, and put us back in power, not to start wars, but to show strength, to show our enemies that there would be huge consequences for starting anything, they scream like a mashed cat at the thought of Trump getting another four years, to continue making America smart and great again.
And again, it's amazing that some people still don't want a wall to keep illegal aliens out of America, who try to come here, not to better themselves, but to collect all the benefits that were made for American citizens to have available if really needed. The wall has already helped immensely to keep out people who don't want to go through the schooling to prove that they want to be Americans, like immigrants did 60 years ago and before, and not illegals, who have the gall to invade us and even wave the flag of the rat hole they came from instead of Old Glory.
When this scam flu epidemic is finally over, and we find out who, how, and why, this was started by people who hate Trump and America, most of whom are in politics and Congress, and kept here with faked numbers and unnecessary lock-ins and such, there will be heavy consequences for them. The wall has already saved us billions of dollars, and Mexico, by using thousands of their troops to help keep people who try to come here to stay in Mexico, which has saved us untold billions of dollars, by not having to support them. Yes — Mexico has paid for it and much much more.
With the billions of dollars saved by having Mexico helping us secure America, we will have enough of the money Mexico saved us to double or triple up the wall if necessary in the future. And lastly are the laughing stock Congress people, who have been in office 40 to 50 years or longer, and some with questionable physical actions ripping up speeches and with questionable intelligence, are propped up by the media saying that yes — I've been here for a long time and have accomplished nothing to show for my 40 to 50 years of time in office, but this time I mean it. I'm going to do something this time when re-elected, even if it's wrong again... God Bless America ...
John Lallemand, Dade City, Fla. (formerly of New Albany)
