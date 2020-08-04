Letters to the Editor

Vote by mail invites 'fraud'
In response to your editorial dated July 31, 2020 by The Herald-Bulletin of Anderson, titled "Indiana should expand voting by mail," Gov. Holcomb is right to oppose the push to expand voting by mail. He and every patriotic American should oppose such a move. Voting by mail with no way to verify the validity of such votes not only invites voter fraud, but guarantees it.
The left says "every vote should count." No, only every legitimate vote should count; and every vote should be accompanied by a verifiable photo ID. You need a photo ID to cash a check, buy alcohol, buy a firearm, or board a plane; what's wrong with proving who you are in order to select political leaders from the president on down?
The only mail-in ballots that should be counted are absentee ballots, and then only after being verified. Mail-in ballots have been sent to people who have since passed away, moved, and even to named pets. Mail-in ballots do not verify citizenship, or even that you are a living, breathing human being. Not only should mail-in ballots be eliminated, but early voting is another bad idea. If allowed at all, it should be kept to a very small time frame, maybe a week. Any longer opens up the possibility of your candidate dying, being killed, dropping out, or becoming involved in illegal actions making your vote not only worthless, but harmful.
Eliminate mail-in ballots and early voting and extend in-person voting to two or three days with photo ID. Eliminating any reason for opposition, unless you favor voter fraud. The Herald-Bulletin says elected officials should listen to a list of special interest groups, which they name. No, elected officials should stop listening to these groups and start listening to The American People.
John Kettler, Greenville
America unites amid chaos
This is an open letter to the current occupant of the White House....I want to thank you for uniting the America that I know and love. For had it not been for the last few years of daily drama, constant chaos, obvious outright racism and absolute abhorrent acts and words of inhumanity, we would not be experiencing this “Great Revolution." We are revolting against the America that you would have us live in, and we are fighting for that American Spirit that still lives in each and everyone of us. You may have thought you had us because we were beat down, beat up, left with no jobs, no money, very little hope and wrought with fear of the virus that keeps trying to kill us. No, you thought wrong.
Even though we have lost so many truly loved souls, we keep on. Even though we have not a penny to spare, we share. Even though our hearts are continuously broken every day for the unimaginable, unfathomable loss of life from the virus of your leadership, we keep on. We have all come together, all races and all creeds; we no longer accept the massacre of our brotherhood or the destruction of our democracy. We lay down our fears of the contagion and we pick up our collective American Will. No fear of illness can stop us. No fear of loss of wages can deter us. No armed secret police will work either. We have already won, for this Great Revolution is not within your reach — it is in our hearts.
Kim Poore, Jeffersonville
Writer seeks reason for vote
In 2015 John Schellenberger, as a member of the Floyd County Council, voted to establish Our Southern Indiana Regional Economic Development Authority (RDA). In that version the RDA was given eminent domain authority. If it had passed, no real property in Floyd, Clark, Washington, Scott or Harrison counties would be safe from being taken by this RDA for whatever purpose they choose. A popular slang term for this alliance between economic developers and public officials is “cronyism.”
Loosely applied, eminent domain authority can be, and has been, used to take property (including homes) from unwilling victims and provided to other private owners for their profit based on the tenuous prospect of more tax revenue. Examples: Supreme Court disasters Kelso v. New London and Citizens United.
This document would also have authorized the RDA to encumber these counties with up to $40 million in bonded indebtedness for whatever project they choose. This $40 million would be paid by taxpayers in the RDA counties regardless of the project’s purpose or outcome. Fortunately, only Tom Pickett voted with Schellenberger, the other five council members wisely voted against it.
Two years later, in a public political meeting, I requested an explanation for his vote from Schellenberger. Schellenberger was not required to explain because the Master of Ceremonies of the meeting said Schellenberger was not a candidate at that time. Schellenberger approached me at the end of the meeting and suggested that I ask for an explanation in two years and said, “I still stand by my vote.” That two years is up and the public needs to know his reason for voting to jeopardize private ownership of real estate.
With the general election three months ahead, Schellenberger has ample time to respond. If he is proud of that vote he will respond without delay.
Any reason to weaken the principle of private ownership is beyond my comprehension.
George Mouser, Floyds Knobs
EDITOR'S NOTE: The News and Tribune covered the August 2015 meeting referenced in the above letter. To read the story, visit newsandtribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.