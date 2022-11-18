Planning Jeffersonville’s future
As a board member of the Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission and the Howard Steamboat Museum I am pleased that we are doing a new redevelopment project at the former Jeff Boat site. This was the heart of Jeffersonville’s industrial power. The boats built there by the Howard family opened the western waterways and helped grow America’s economic power. Later we saw ships made there that helped win World War II. My father, former Mayor Richard Vissing traveled from Sicily to Italy on a ship built here. While in college I worked two summers in the yard as a tacker and simple laborer.
Things change. We have one mile of riverfront property that needs development. ACBL no longer intends to build vessels there and the opportunity for a new life for the area is important. The plan is to study opportunities for the next year and develop a meaningful and upscale addition to the community. The Howard Museum has been invited to have input. I invite you to visit the Howard Museum and appreciate the grandeur of the mansion built here by that family as they built steamboats and rivercraft.
Consider where the area has been and what you think it could become. Please assist us in planning for the Jeffersonville future. Please share your thoughts and concerns with Mayor Moore and Rob Waiz of the Redevelopment Commission. The time is now to give input to our home and protect the heritage Jeffersonville citizens have given us. Our neighbors in Louisville have separated the community from the River with less than desirable development and if we do not give input we could make that same mistake.
Please visit the Howard Steamboat Museum and appreciate how Jeffersonville developed.
John R. (Jack) Vissing, Jeffersonville
Maples displays immaturity with post
Sheriff-elect Scottie Maples wasted no time in showing us what a small person he is. Immediately after his election, he injected himself into the Charlestown political scene. He did that by posting on Facebook his intention to prevent Mayor Treva Hodges from being reelected. His snarky, threatening post — reported on by WDRB and WAVE — had two hashtags: “ImNotDone” and “YouAreNextTreva.” He followed up with ugly, outrageous comments about Mayor Hodges.
This activity by Mr. Maples tells me all I need to know about the man. He is conducting himself like a chest-thumping teenager. His immaturity and lack of judgment are downright frightening, considering the office he will hold. Clark County citizens are not likely to be well-served by Scottie Maples.
Jim James, Charlestown
