Cancer screenings must be a priority
As a cancer caregiver, I know the importance of diagnosing cancer early.
Unfortunately, many cancers lack screening, leading them to be detected at later stages when there may be fewer treatment options depending on the type of cancer. Thanks to innovative new technology, companies are rolling out new blood tests that can detect multiple cancers earlier.
Screening for multiple cancers at once could improve treatment outcomes and save lives. Once these tests are FDA-approved and clinical benefit is shown, it’s critical that Medicare be given the authority to decide to cover these tests so more people can benefit from this new technology. That’s why the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network supports the Nancy Gardner Sewell Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act in Congress that would create a pathway for Medicare coverage of these tests following FDA approval and once clinical benefit has been shown.
I’m calling on Rep. Erin Houchin to support these efforts so Medicare recipients can access new, innovative screening options. We know that the risk of cancer increases with age. People with Medicare coverage comprise a majority of the roughly 30,270 people in Indiana who will be diagnosed with cancer this year. Another roughly 10,090 Hoosiers will die from it. Many of these cancer deaths could be prevented with early detection, and I hope Rep. Erin Houchin makes it a priority.
Mary Kost, New Albany
Supreme Court ruling threatens our wetlands
On Thursday, March 25, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against anglers, paddlers, and outdoor enthusiasts alike. In Sackett v. EPA the highest court drastically curbed protection of our waters, putting at risk vital wildlife habitat, drinking water and those wetlands that help mitigate devastating floods that put human and wildlife at risk. The loss of wetlands that will come from this ruling will endanger those wetlands that are vital in the mitigation of destructive floods that have become ever more frequent throughout Indiana. As we continue to develop flood plains, straighten waterways, and drain fens, bogs, and marshes, we not only decrease the safety of our drinking water, but destroy vital habitat for wildlife as well.
Indiana is no stranger to wetland loss. Our state was once home to our country’s largest, and most vibrant wetland, the Grand Kankakee Marsh. This often-forgotten jewel was larger than even the Everglades, and home to wildlife diversity that is nearly impossible to imagine in our state today. While the Grand Kankakee may never be returned to its former glory, we must demand that those wetlands that remain today do not meet a similar fate. The Supreme Court’s ruling has returned protection of Hoosier wetlands to our legislators. It is our job to make sure ALL our elected officials understand the importance of our natural heritage to their constituents. The Indiana Wildlife Federation calls on all Hoosiers to stand up for water and demand that our elected officials help safeguard this vital resource for future generations.
Dan Boritt
Executive Director, Indiana Wildlife Federation
