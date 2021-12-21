COVID shouldn’t be a political issue
2021 has been a year of great difficulty for everyone. No one has escaped some level of hardship. The madness has even taken Christmas and made it a victim of epic tornadoes and tragedy.
My wife Susan and I are amazed that seemingly normal and rational people we know refuse to receive a vaccine for the COVID-19 pandemic even though we know family and friends who have died from this plague. This is foolish. Even if you have a health reason or some political reason to oppose vaccinations, you make a potential carrier for some innocent party or child. Science has proven that the vaccine works. Politics and blogs attack the results and dispute the facts. COVID is not a political movement, it is a disease that must be addressed.
We are Americans. We have blazed a bright path since our Revolution from England and led the world in Democracy. We have a high level of life with free education, voting for our leaders, and freedoms that other countries envy. Compromise for the good of all is a necessary part of the American package. That is a part of Democracy where no one individual can dictate the rules.
It troubles me when politicians spout off and talk like they are the only answer. That is not America. We work together for the good of the many not for the wishes of the few. We use science and good thoughts for making decisions. Trump called the COVID disease a “Hoax” which was foolish. I am personally glad he does not make decisions for me.
It is time for mature government decisions. We need anyone who wishes to be a leader on any level from Congress to local boards to think first about what is best for the community and not because of some obligation previously made or some financial reward. Leadership is needed now more than ever.
John R. (Jack) Vissing, Jeffersonville
Debt debate not just a GOP problem
The latest letter by the Herald Bulletin Editorial Board, reprinted in the Dec. 10 edition of the News and Tribune, provides yet another example of the bias that undermines the dwindling faith that Americans have in the credibility of our media outlets. The Herald Bulletin, of Anderson, Indiana, is owned and operated by the conservative Alabama-based Community Newspaper Holdings, Inc. (which also owns the News and Tribune), and their bias is obvious.
In their letter, the editorial board rightfully criticizes the recent tendency in Congress to “play chicken” with our federal debt ceiling and use this brinksmanship for their own political purposes. Unfortunately, the editors resort to the deceitful practice of deflection to avoid accountability for the true culprits by falsely smearing others with the same brush. Because they support the Republican Party and revere “President Donald J. Trump,” they pretend both parties are equally responsible and even falsely blame Trump’s recent government shutdown on Democrats. Let’s set the record straight:
A) In October, Democrats were able to avoid defaulting on our country’s credit despite almost unanimous opposition by the GOP. Most kowtowed to the sore loser in Mar a Lago rather than heed Mitch McConnell’s requests.
B) The editors claiming that recently “senators from both parties played chicken” before cutting a last-minute deal is not true and is their version of saying “there are very fine people on both sides.” It was solely Republicans blocking the continued-funding resolutions.
C) Perhaps the editors’ greatest falsehood is their blaming the 2018-19 shutdown on Democrats instead of the person clearly and actually responsible, Donald Trump. Not only did some House Republicans vote in December 2018 against funding for Trump’s rally red meat, aka the wall, but numerous Republicans later voted at least twice against Trump’s end-around play of declaring a national emergency and taking money away from military families…again, all for the sake of bragging rights at his record-breaking number of self-promotional rallies.
Not surprisingly, these same editors conveniently omitted the fact that the GOP controlled both houses of Congress in 2018…making their attempt to shift blame even more ludicrous.
It is sad and shameful when media outlets display blatant partisanship on either end of the political spectrum. It not only violates their sacred duty to keep citizens informed and government corruption in check, but it only serves to support corruption and incompetence, while keeping us divided rather than informed.
Cassandra Seer, Edwardsville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.