Reader responds to gun bill letter
“Carefully examine state gun bill” on Jan 26 from Sharon Russell was appropriately titled but, I would urge Ms. Russell to FIRST carefully examine existing laws before making statements about them. She states that this new bill would remove the permit process when a person purchases a gun. That is incorrect. Further, she implies that the bill would remove “training or a screening prior to purchasing a firearm”… again, that is incorrect. There is currently no training required and the Federal requirement for screening at purchase will not be removed. This bill would simply remove the permit requirement of any eligible citizen to carry their legally owned handgun. Most people do not know that at least 19 other states have enacted “Constitutional Carry” and experienced no resulting “Wild Wild West” syndrome as Ms. Russell states.
Additionally, 99 percent of all gun owners are in fact, RESPONSIBLE gun owners and should not need the state approval to lawfully carry, it is espoused in the second amendment. With the shear number of guns in the state, anything less than Responsible Gun Ownership would have already created the “Wild Wild West” she mentions.
It is in fact letters such as this, full of incorrect information that fills many citizens with just that, false information and alarming presumptions. It does a disservice to this paper, unknowing readers and the general population who end up hearing them and take it as gospel. Letters to the editor are intended to be opinion-based but should not project blatantly false information. I spent seven years an active Marine to defend everyone’s right to an opinion, but facts are facts and those should not be misstated to support an opinion.
Robert Daily
New Albany
Thankful for helpful neighbors
We are living in difficult days with the pandemic and with people doing foolish things to each other. It is disgusting to see people distrusting science in favor of political solutions to crisis. I have live in Blanchel Terrace in Jeffersonville since 1978. My home was built as the first home by the original developer in 1929. We are a friendly group of neighbors who generally care about each other. This is a mixed neighborhood of older and younger people. One lady has lived here for over 50 years.
The folks who live here are a mixed group. I am a retired lawyer, we have medical talent, educators, and business people. Many of us have raised our children here. Two of my neighbors are Jeffersonville firefighters, Joe Hurd and James Haven in addition to other pursuits including being nurses.
Yesterday these two young men came to my assistance. My wife and I decided to assist others and we needed our evening meal. I went out to get it and when I returned I had an unfortunate encounter with my Lab puppy who met me at the front door with my arms full of various treats. He weighs about 80 pounds and hit me with full force throwing me off balance on the front steps. I fell down.
My health has been problematic for me for the past few years. My most recent experience has been a new heart valve. I have not yet undergone cardiac rehab. These guys saw me fall and came to my rescue. They realize that I do not have my young guy physical strength and they got me up and away from the puppy. These are good neighbors. I feel glad to have them living nearby. It is my wish to publicly say “Thank You”.
John R. (Jack) Vissing
Jeffersonville
