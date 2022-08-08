Grateful for freedom of speech
I would like to talk about the current state of affairs in our great country.
The Civil War ended over 150 years ago and folks are still talking about Confederate monuments and how they represented slavery which ended for all intents and purposes in 1865. Come on folks, get a grip! You can't blame within reason the turmoil and and unrest in our nation on what happened in the 19th century.
What happened then is a part of our history, American history, wars began for many reasons, among them Nazi Germany wanting to conquer the world, or Japan wanting to have complete control of the Pacific. It was only for the efforts of the Allied forces led by the United States that tyranny and oppression was overcome. And for the folks that deny the Holocaust existed, go the the Web, your local library or other sources to find the proof. And about race in the US, well, if people would become more educated about the history of race maybe there would be more understanding of each other. And about the Black Lives Matter movement and discrimination, more needs to be done about resolving differences with each other too.
Everyone's life matters, Black, white, Hispanic, immigrants, after all America is composed of descendants of immigrants, Native Americans are the true Americans, we all were allowed to be here whether they liked it or not. Native Americans have only been official U.S. citizens since 1924. They lost their lands because of the move west of the nation, forced to live on reservations, and do battle with the US Army. It was not a good time and a lot of innocent people died. And when our country was continuing to grow lots of immigrants from Europe were subject to discrimination as well as Black people and Native Americans. Do people bring that up? Not much I would imagine. As for Confederate monuments being removed and sent elsewhere, well, what if monuments in honor of Black leaders were moved, would that be called racist? Maybe, maybe not. A subject for reflection and discussion.
We live in the greatest country in the world and I am so grateful to God I am here and am proud to be an American. That is my opinion and only mine and I am glad to have freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States.
Lou Kloufetos
New Albany
Clinical trials are vital
I know first-hand the importance of clinical trials. My mother-in-law was lucky enough to qualify for a clinical trial. Although it didn’t save her life, that clinical trial and the information learned from it led to the standard of care used today.
I am excited that Congress is considering legislation to expand access to clinical trials. The DIVERSE Trials Act could expand enrollment opportunities and improve clinical trial diversity by requiring FDA to issue permanent guidance on the use of decentralized clinical trials, allowing trial sponsors to provide patients with the technology necessary to facilitate remote participation in clinical trials as well as allowing them to cover non-medical costs associated with the trial like transportation and lodging.
Many parts of our state are rural, so improving access to the technology necessary for trial participation could be extremely beneficial to Hoosiers battling cancer. That’s why I am calling on Rep. Hollingsworth and Sen. Young to co-sponsor this legislation and thank Sen. Braun for already signing on. We must do everything we can to help those battling cancer access the newest treatment options.
Mary Kost
New Albany
