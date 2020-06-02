Letters to the Editor

Police thanked for local protest response
I have always appreciated the police department for their work each and every day, but none more so than on Saturday, May 30, when protesters took to the streets of downtown Jeffersonville after two days of violence and destruction in Louisville.
The Jeffersonville Police Department along with Clark County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police swiftly, professionally and courteously protected the businesses and residents of downtown. Residents near the City County Building had their fears put to rest quickly by the actions of these departments, and myself along with many other residents want to say THANK YOU.
Becka Christensen, Jeffersonville
Reader takes issue with Knable’s message
This letter is in response to Al Knable’s column, “Path forward an individual Road.”
In promoting the Constitution, Alexander Hamilton wrote in the Federalist Papers, “Vigor of government is essential to the security of liberty,” and Thomas Paine wrote before that “These are the times that try men’s souls.” The survival and future well-being of our nation is currently being tested, and we must rise to the task. Our government leaders must remain firm and committed, making science-based decisions. This is what we’ve elected them for. Act vigorously to defeat the virus in this trying time.
Mr. Knable has not risen to his task, yet. I say this as a community member, the father of an “essential employee,” and relative of people who are vulnerable because of health conditions and age.
As a doctor and an elected official, how can he give up on us as a community and take a laissez faire approach to this historical crisis? How can he fail to realize his duty to protect the elderly and vulnerable? How can he not foresee the consequences of his attitude and failure to act? Why have we been sacrificing so much for so long to give those gains up and jeopardize the future economic and healthy well-being of our nation? We need vigorous action by government now, and until COVID-19 is defeated.
Mr. Knable likens non-mask wearers to letting someone pass you on the highway. The problem with this analogy is that, unlike passing someone on the highway, if a person infected with COVID-19 passes you in a store, they are risking the health and life of you and your loved ones. I don’t always fear death when being passed on I-64. Essential employees are NOT expendable employees.
There were so many other problems in this article written by the “good doctor” that I cannot address all of them, so let me state what I wish he and all elected officials would say:
1. We will act in the best interest of the entire public, and not just small fringe groups, some of whom act with intimidation tactics.
2. We realize that the majority of the public wants basic rules in effect to protect them and their families.
3. We will defer to medical science first, and bear the pressure of those who are either ignorant or willfully wish to ignore the recommendations of medical science.
4. Avoid contact with those outside of your family when possible, when not possible wear a mask and obey social distancing guidelines. Support local businesses who are acting responsibly to protect their employees and customers.
5. Wash your hands often, and avoid touching your face.
6. Stay home if you are sick and seek medical advice.
7. We will get through this together, and we will act according to the data until there is a vaccine.
8. Doing whatever you want, whenever you want, just because you feel like it, jeopardizes the lives and health of the rest of us. It carries real consequences, including over 100,000 American lives so far.
9. Treat others with love and patience until this crisis is over. Rise above the noise, and do what is right.
10. We are all called upon to share the sacrifice until we get through this pandemic. Find ways to contribute back to your community in a socially responsible way to help you cope with the separation that none of us wants.
Finally, Primum non nocere, first, do no harm, is a principle that applies to this great crisis. Being cautious, opening the economy safely and with scientific principles, adheres to this principle. Telling the community to “do their own thing” without regard to others does not. Bowing to short-sighted political forces does not. Downplaying the real risk to the elderly and vulnerable does not.
“We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” ― Benjamin Franklin
Let us recommit ourselves to the hard work that must be done to conquer this terrible virus as a united people. May God give us the strength to make it through this trying time, and may he allow us to renew ourselves as Americans along the way, stronger and more dedicated to the well-being of the most vulnerable among us. And may our government work in a vigorous fashion to protect all of us in this trying time.
Randall T. “Randy” Stumler, Floyds Knobs
