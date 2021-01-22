Letters to the Editor

Double standards letter draws double take
This is in response to Bob Ammerman’s Jan. 20 letter, “Tired of double standard, media bias.”
As with your last letter, you are making a lot of “Leftist” accusations with no references; I counted 68. IF they were all true, then your morality would be the “Leftist” wrong and the “Rightist” right; life is not that simple as your trying to portray it.
I’ll address Trump and the political parties first. You mentioned the words hypocritical and double standards two times each. Since you use these as accusations against the Democratic Party, I did an internet search of the total for each party and Trump. Hypocrisy: Rep. 6.1 million, Dem. 11.7 million, Trump 19.8 million (Trump “wins”?); Double Standards: Rep. 9.3 million, Dem. 4.5 million, Trump 33 million (Trump “wins” again?). Makes for good social and political conversation.
Trump often criticized Democrats for our problems; Biden’s Inaugural address emphasized unity and that he was the President for all of us whether you voted for him or not. Trump praised the two Georgia Senators in his enticement Jan. 6th speech but, away from the stage, he said he was happy they lost because they were not loyal enough and they did not defend him enough (businessinsider.com 2021/01/07).
Your comparison to the “voter fraud” of 2016 to 2020 is where you get yourself in trouble (in writing, of course; not physically). Trump was upset that he lost the popular vote, so he formed the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity on May 11, 2017 and it was disbanded on Jan. 3, 2018 without any preliminary findings. The social media claim that Democrats rejected Trump for 4 years is false. HRC conceded within hours of election results and attended the Inauguration. Obama ensured a smooth transition for Trump’s administration. Democrats Brazile, Schumer, Pelosi and six other officeholders congratulated him. It is true that some of the Democrats did object at the Electoral voting meeting and their objections were not valid because they could not secure support from any senator (politifact.com/fact checks/11/24 and 01/07; cnn.com/2020/11/13; nbcnews.com; Wikipedia.org).
No, Mr. Ammerman, concerning your accusation that Mr. Suddeath is “infuriated” with his topic in his “Time to end ‘Whataboutism’’ column, you pulled this out of context misleading your readers of what his column was really about. Mr. Suddeath educated us on the concept of “Whataboutism,” ties it in with the political problems of today and offers solutions whereas your column is destructive; liberals are the bad, conservatives are the good and we are right back to you not providing some possible bipartisan solutions. BTW, you misquoted him; yours was a paraphrase. You’re welcome.
Concerning your where was the outrage and condemnation for the 2020 summer riots, not peaceful protesters, I answered that in my Sept. 12 rebuttal to Ms. Barker.
Mr. Ammerman, we have a non-disputable law here stating, “Innocent until proven guilty,” and I find your use of rioting “thugs” very destructively judgmental. Yes, on June 1, 2020 Harris did send out a tweet to send money to the MN Freedom Fund to post bail for protesters. The cash bail system is discriminatory to low-income and to blacks. If they cannot pay, they can remain in jail for months, sometimes years. A 16-year-old boy waited in jail for 3 years and the charges were eventually dropped, too late; he committed suicide soon after his release. The Biden-Harris team is proposing to end cash bail and set up a pretrial system that avoids these problems. Also, the accusation going around (Not from you!) that Harris gave money to allow a child rapist bond is false (brennancenter.org; factcheck.org/2020/09/29).
You stated, “Biden never once condemned any of that (the summer violence).” This is not true. He did so on May 29, CNN; May 31, a released statement; June 2 and July 28, the Washington Post and Aug. 31, a released statement (usatoday.com/2020/09/17; politifact.com/2021/01/16).
Larry Farr, Jeffersonville
Extra tax forms not at libraries
Indiana tax forms will not be available in your public libraries except for a reference copy. You must fill out those forms online or print those forms as well as the instructions. I have called Governor Eric Holcomb at 317-232-4567, my State Sen. John Crane at 317-232-9400 and my State Rep. Jeff Thompson at 317-232-9600. I asked them to have these tax forms and instructions delivered to the public libraries. All taxpayers need to call their Governor, State Senator and Representative.
A reference copy of the 2020 Indiana tax forms and instructions were available at my public library on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. The librarian had to copy the forms for me because of COVID-19. She spent 15-20 minutes to make 12 copies and an addition set of 12 copies of just the forms for individual taxpayers.
M. Brent Pittman, Brownsburg
