Public school funding boost welcome
I am writing this letter to thank our Indiana General Assembly for the passage of the recent budget bill (HB 1001). While this bill continues to grossly expand vouchers for private schools, it conversely provides a substantial increase for teacher pay. A 9.1% increase in tuition support means a $1.2 billion increase for schools over the next two years. This is huge because the bill also states that 45% of that money will be used to address the $600 million shortage in teacher pay. Furthermore, teacher appreciation grants will continue to be paid to teachers rated as “effective and highly effective.” Lastly, $150M will be used to fund staffing for learning recovery due to lost learning during the pandemic.
This is the most significant increase in decades, and it could not have come at a better time! All of our local legislators voted for this bill, and I am very happy to be able to say “thank you” for all of your work and your commitment to our schools, our students, and our staffs. Moving forward, I hope this is the beginning of a process in which we can continue to work to become a state that is attractive to those wishing to attend our schools, and to work in them. All Hoosiers must work to continually and adequately fund our schools, and this is a huge step in the right direction.
Again, on behalf of our teachers, thank you to all of our local legislators, and to our Governor.
Mark Felix, Greater Clark Education Association president
Legislature failed on cigarette tax
Indiana has been going without a cigarette tax increase for 14 years! We have the lowest cigarette tax in the region, currently it’s 99.5 cents per pack. It is costing Hoosiers $903 per household in state and federal tax burdens from smoking-caused government expenditures. Raising the tax would have been the best way to help people quit and keep our youth from starting.
Indiana dropped the ball on this and did nothing. This is a great disappointment and we still will not have the needed funds to work on so many serious health issues that Hoosiers need assistance with. Two examples of this are local public health issues (heart disease, lung cancer, second- and third-hand smoke, etc.), needed tobacco prevention education funding to prevent youth from starting, and to assist current smokers to break the habit.
Smoking burdens us all, but the ones that suffer the most are our underserved and marginalized communities. We need to do better and bring health equity to all Hoosiers.
On the other side, we have a HUGE victory! Legislators deserve credit for the major new taxes on electronic cigarettes in this budget bill. E-cigarette taxes are going to be taxed at retail price for “vapor products” and wholesale price for cartridges. The new tax rates are said to be “in parity” with other tobacco taxes on cigarettes, cigars, chewing tobacco, etc. This is a major step in the right direction!!
Lastly, the cigarette tax is the single most effective way to reduce youth and adult smoking rates. There is still a need to work on having Indiana increase the cigarette tax by $2 per pack! Together, if we advocate with one voice, it can happen!
Neta White, Jeffersonville, Minority Tobacco Prevention coordinator
Cheers!
To Yvonne Knight for her mention of Foam Fabricators. This is the only place within 100 miles that has this service. They are in the industrial park just south of IUS.
David Isaacs, New Albany
