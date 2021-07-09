Writer takes issue with columns
This is a response to Tom May’s and Nancy Kennedy’s June 19 columns, “Traveling with Paul as he builds churches” and “No satisfaction in chasing anything but God,” respectively.
In paragraphs 9-12, May talks about the “strong” disagreement between Paul and Barnabas, implied by the noun to mean “a sharp difference of opinion,” and that they went their separate ways. He asked the question, “Can you disagree with someone without being mad at them?” The answer, of course, should be yes but we often do not see this, such as discussers of differing opinions on news’ sources: consistent interruptions and obvious emotional anger expressions. May often applies professional advice and resources for today's realistic problems and I was disappointed he did not take an opportunity here to expand on this well-needed sociological problem: perhaps he will in a future column (hint, hint).
However, in paragraph 13, I admit, I got “lost” here, with more questions than answers, and there is also a “more likely than not” error. After quoting II TIMOTHY 4:11 CEV, that deals with Luke and Mark, it stated that Luke had stayed with him (Paul), Mark could be very helpful to him, so please find and bring him with you (Timothy). May implied that maybe Paul “…was never as mad and upset with Mark as we read into the passage.” Wait a minute? What happened to Barnabas? And where did this Mark dude come from? I just knew the people who, like me, are laypeople and, who read this, were thinking the same thing along with when in hell is lunch going to be ready!
In fact, someone brought it up at our normal Wednesday, mostly Greater Clark Retiree Breakfast Group, with one invader from Lanesville, and we got into a deep theological discussion about it, which was continued onto the golf course.
Mark, also known as John Mark, apparently joined them in Salamis (Acts 13:5) and left them in Perga (Acts 13:13); it does not say why. The “…disagreement became so sharp…” May is referring to, I believe, is Acts 15:36-39, where Paul and Barnabas, whose name means “son of encouragement,” separate and John Mark goes with Barnabas. So, there you have it; as the late Paul Harvey use to say, “Now, for the rest of the story!”
OK, now the “more likely than not” problem. Paul is given credit as the author for 13 books of the Bible. In the world of biblical scholarship, most agree on seven of them and there is quite a debate on three of them. However, the last three most biblical scholars do not believe Paul wrote them, I and II TIMOTHY and Titus, commonly called, “The Pastoral Epistles” (“The New Testament”, Ehrman, pages 287, 385-394). Some of the reasons are as follows: 1. Significant vocabulary differences from known Pauline writings. 2. The author’s Pastoral advice came after Paul’s death and deals with historical situations of Christianity late first or early second century. 3. Lack of apocalyptic (end times) material and more concern about the “here and now.”
As for Kennedy, I’m nearly out of words! Here’s my EXTREME “Reader’s Digest” version: “No satisfaction in chasing anything but God.” Wrong!
Larry Farr, Jeffersonville
We have weaponized race
America's pre-opinions weaponizing race has caused great fear and reprehensible intimidation to the point no one has courage to speak or even think about race. The thought police, 1984 Orwellians, will oppress and subject an individual to a program of retraining, continually retraining.
This is where America is now. If an individual doesn't exercise the right to disagree. What's happening in their environment, scratch one less freedom, hello 1984.
Race goes beyond pigment to the outer limits of common characteristics. There is the race of homosexuals, the race of doctors, or the race of winged creatures, the birds.
Weaponizing race has warped minds and philosophical ideals to the point of insanity, like war is insanity.
It isn't retraining America needs, but remembering its rich history. To know how far we have come as a nation, as a people, and how much further we must travel. Destroying history to be rewritten isn't sound thinking. We are not 1984 programmed to think and do the will of the few profiteers.
Weaponized race war against history, culture and general society is race theory promoting race genocide where there are no winners, only mindless 1984 drones.
Leroy Heil, Jeffersonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.