Reader supports Wiseheart for school board
I am writing in support of Lee Ann Wiseheart for NAFCS School Board.
I have had the pleasure of working with Lee Ann on a professional level and am lucky enough to also call her a friend. Lee Ann has the biggest and kindest heart of anyone I have ever met. I have known Lee Ann for several years and she has always been there for me and my two children. Both of my children attend New Albany High School and Lee Ann has been supportive of them on many levels.
Lee Ann puts her heart into children and truly wants the best for them. I trust her and her decisions not only for my children attending NAFCS, but also myself being a New Albany resident. Lee Ann is selfless and kind, her compassion and enthusiasm for children is admirable and comforting. I know with someone like her on the school board, the needs of not only my children, but all children of NAFCS, are being taken care of.
School safety and mental health are just two of several things important for our children and I know these are just a couple of things Lee Ann is passionate about. If you have never met Lee Ann, I encourage you to attend a meeting and introduce yourself. Her presence and heart is humbling and calming, she truly is a great person and has the best interest of all children at heart.
Please vote for Lee Ann for NAFCS school board.
Tara Powell
New Albany
Make cancer research a top priority
We all know someone who has heard “you have cancer,” and many of us have fought the disease ourselves. As a cancer caregiver, I traveled to Washington, D.C., recently to let my voice be heard and to call on Congress to make investments in cancer research a top priority.
Lives are at risk. More than 600,000 Americans will die from cancer this year alone. But with over 16.9 million cancer survivors alive today, we know that past investments in cancer research have made a real difference for millions of Americans—and further investments in research hold the key to saving more lives and, one day, ending death from cancer.
I met with Sen. Mike Braun and explained to him that each dollar Congress puts toward cancer research offers hope to so many Americans. Breakthroughs in treatment and prevention won’t sit idle in labs across the country; instead, they will be delivered to those who need them the most – cancer patients.
We are at a point where advancements in research are saving more lives than ever.
We must keep this momentum going forward. Now is not the time to turn
back the clock on progress made. Now is the time to invest in lifesaving cancer research.
Congress must act now. By increasing medical research funding at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to $49 million, we can continue to make progress in the fight against cancer.
Mary Kost
Volunteer, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN)
New Albany
Editor’s Note
The News and Tribune is accepting letters to the editor endorsing candidates ahead of the November general election.
In order to meet print deadlines before the election, any letter related to 2022 candidates must be submitted by noon on Nov. 3, 2022. Letters may be submitted online or by email at newsroom@newsandtribune.com, or daniel.suddeath@newsandtribune.com.
