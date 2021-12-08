Reader responds to abortion column
In reference to the The Howey Report published December 3, 2021.
Regardless of whether or not the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, Mike Pence’s dream of consigning abortion to “the ash heap of history” will not come to pass.
At the time I was born, abortion was outlawed throughout the United States. Still, abortions occurred. Wealthy women were able to obtain abortions by virtue of the power their wealth gave them to gain entry to venues where the services they desired were available. Women of lesser means either took matters into their own hands or sought the assistance of unmonitored venues operating outside the law.
Should Roe v. Wade be overturned, we will return to the situation at the time of my birth: the wealthy will continue to have access to whatever services they wish; ordinary citizens will have to conform to the law or act outside the law—either on their own or through some unmonitored assistance.
By assigning to women the authority for determining the outcome of their pregnancies, in deciding Roe v. Wade the Supreme Court wisely crafted a policy suitable to a democratic society. Abortion only became permitted; nothing in Roe v. Wade requires a pregnant woman to have an abortion.
Of course, the “right-to-life” point of view requires a “one-size-fits all” approach in order to “protect the right of the unborn.” Never mind that many of the states with restrictive abortion laws also have the highest rates of child abuse. That contradiction only emphasizes the fact that converting a child into a responsible adult is a much more arduous and demanding task than giving birth. Nonetheless, it is very satisfying to the soul of the self-righteous to take up the cause of the speechless unborn.
So, should Roe v. Wade be overturned, abortion will not be tossed on the ash heap of history as Mike Pence wishes. But he will feel better because he won’t see the data—and if he can’t see it, it doesn’t exist.
William R. Fox
Jeffersonville
Healthcare workers are essential
Our healthcare workers are still feeling the pinch from the COVID-19 pandemic and some are choosing to leave the profession altogether, which in turn is worsening the situation for those who stay.
When a patient’s condition is quickly deteriorating, our doctors and nurses rely on a “rapid response” team, which is made up of a specialized group of medical professionals to step in at an instant to provide additional support. At this point in time, these healthcare workers find themselves in need of a “rapid response” to help ease the burden they continue to carry from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fortunately, our hospitals and state leaders have options to help resuscitate and support our healthcare workers by reevaluating how hospitals deliver care and providing accessible mentorship and career advancement opportunities.
Affordable and flexible education opportunities help retain and upskill talent within the healthcare field, especially for those who are entering the workforce in positions such as a licensed practical nurse or medical assistant. These professionals, even if they’re newer to the workforce, are oftentimes qualified to step in and support the nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists, etc. By creating more opportunities for other healthcare workers to support and grow, we can help ease the workload across all roles.
While most healthcare systems would agree that mentorship is an important factor in preparing new professionals, the overall fatigue, staffing shortages and continued ramifications of the pandemic have made it more challenging to identify qualified nurses to serve as preceptors, or nurses who support the next generation of nurses by providing practical, useful feedback and encouraging critical thinking. Preceptor relationships serve a crucial role in guiding new nurses and we must explore how we can continue to provide this valuable experience for the industry given current resources.
Nurses and healthcare workers provide an essential lifeline for those in need, but their condition is crumbling and urgently needs a rapid response. Similarly to how specialized teams are equipped with tools and tactics to aid an ailing patient, we have solutions that can ease the burden on medical professionals so they can rest, recharge and come back in full force ready to continue healing Hoosiers.
Lisa Eagans
State Director of Prelicensure Nursing-WGU Indiana, College of Health Professions
