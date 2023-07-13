Supreme Court decision was wrong
Cheers to columnist Senior Editor Daniel Suddeath and letter writer Lou Kloufetos (07/06/23) and letter writer George Mouser (07/11/23) for their appropriate objections to the Supreme Court opening of a “Pandora’s Box” in their short-sighted decision in supporting the Christian graphic artist who refused to design a wedding website for a same-sex couple. I especially liked Mr. Suddeath’s beginning: “…sets a troubling standard that should stir concerns among secular and NON-SECULAR groups.” (Capitalization mine). Yes, religious groups should also be concerned about this, and many religious groups do support the separation of church and state and the abuse of religion used in businesses to discriminate against those not sharing their beliefs: this is not just a secular problem. I don’t want this to just be a reinstatement of his column but, regardless of where you stand on this issue, he brought up some practical situations, which are not hard to find, where this ruling can be abused and/or cause serious problems for many of us.
Mr. Kloufetos, in his letter, made clear his support for the LGBTQ+ and Pride Movements but, he also reminded us of tolerance. Tolerance: the ability or willingness to tolerate something, in particular the existence of opinions or behavior one does not necessarily agree with. I loved this statement: “Just because someone is different from someone else, they should never be discriminated against or harmed in any way.” This Supreme Court ruling encourages this discrimination!
Mr. Mouser, in his letter, pointed out the extreme danger of turning our democracy into a theocracy, a goal for the Christian Nationalists and, according to his data, Catholicism. Heed his last paragraph: “If we degenerate into a theocracy of multiple religious organizations, the plurality will be short-lived: the strongest group will dominate, and the others will be tolerated in proportion to their usefulness. History can repeat itself.” Again, the Supreme Court decision encourages the formation of a theocracy.
And, yes, I want to add my “two cents worth”. What is missing here is what does it mean to fulfill a for-pay obligation? What it DOESN’T mean is a moral acceptance.
To do, otherwise, in a Capitalistic Society, is to create chaos. The Christian graphic artist, designing a website for a same-sex couple, does NOT mean she accepts their lifestyle any more than a pharmacist filling a birth control prescription means she or he accepts the morality of birth control. I retired as a Public-School teacher and the last few years I taught, we had a moment of silence, where students, if they chose to, could pray silently. As a Humanist, I had no problem with this but there were Humanist who did have. According to the Supreme Court ruling, it is possible that they could argue against this as a violation of their Humanist morals. I don’t agree: this is a job obligation and Mr. Suddeath did address similar situations. When you accept a position, when you set up a business, you assume the responsibilities to the public to not discriminate, just because you may not agree with the morality of the business…and, with that, your act of fulfilling that obligation does not mean you accept the morality of that decision. You might say it lets you off the moral hook: “my job made me do it!"
As Mr. Suddeath pointed out, if the profession violates a moral principle you have and you will not perform the appropriate moral task, don’t go into that profession.
In closing, in 2015, Kim Davis refused to sign marriage certificates for same-sex couples because of her religious beliefs. This is another time columnist Tom May and I agreed: he said she should have resigned her position. It was part of her job responsibility, and it is sad she did not take the position, probably many in the same position did, that fulfilling this obligation did not mean a moral acceptance of that decision. Since she refused to, she should have resigned. If fact, it would have been a stronger message of her faith to resign and, face the consequences of giving up an $80,000 per year job!
Larry Farr, Jeffersonville
Floyd County tax increase a debacle
It is beyond the pale that the Floyd County Commissioners would be asking for a tax increase because they awarded/promised pay increases without having the funds to pay for increases. What the Floyd County Commissioners are doing is asking for forgiveness after they broke all rules of fiscal responsibility. It is akin to what teenagers do. Teenagers do what they want and then plead ignorance or hope for forgiveness after they break the rules. The Floyd County Commissioners deserve no forgiveness. This issue should follow them into their re-election campaigns. Grassroots efforts can make that happen.
Issue #2 with this debacle is that Denise Konkle should not be allowed to vote on the issue unless the investigation by Jeremy Mull is completed as to her residency by the final vote by the Floyd County Commissioners on July 27, 2023. Denise Konkle should recuse herself from all voting until she is cleared by Special Counsel, or found guilty by Special Counsel. It would only throw Floyd County politics into chaos that is not necessary.
Floyd County Commissioners have not acted responsibly in this matter and what is what voters expect. Fool me once, shame on me. I, for one, will not be shamed again.
Betsy Madden, Georgetown
