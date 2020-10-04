Letters to the Editor

Nation relies on its citizens to vote
In response to Tuesday’s opinions, I noted some things I think the public should consider.
Jill Long Thompson’s article entitled, “Democracy relies on principles,” was well written. I believe her intent was to demonstrate “we the people” have skin in the game and must be good stewards of the democratic process. Participate. Having said that, she used the word democracy to describe our system of government 12 times.
There are many schools of thought on the definition of our system of government, and what a democracy is. At the local level we are more of a direct democracy, with the most votes garnering the win. However, at the federal level we’re considered a representative democracy, or a constitutional republic, where our elected representatives operate on our behalf based on the rule of law, as granted by the Constitution. Her point is no less valid; be good citizens, and of good character, but we’re not simply a democracy where the most votes win. We’re a nation of laws.
In Mr. Drescher’s letter he stated at the end that Hillary Clinton overwhelming won the election and our government needs to be a real democracy. He’s referring to Mrs. Clinton's win in the popular vote versus her loss via the Electoral College.
According to the Census bureau, the 2016 population was 318M, with 244.8M of voting age. There were 128.8M votes cast. 52.6 percent of eligible voters voted, 47.4 percent did not. Trump had 62.9M. Clinton had 65.8M. Trump won 25.7 percent of eligible voters. Clinton won 26.9 percent. A difference of 1.2 percent of the eligible voters. I’d hardly call 1.2 percent “overwhelming."
California voted 8.7M to 4.5M for Clinton and New York was 4.6M to 2.5M for Clinton. She garnered 84 electoral votes by beating Trump in those two states alone, and yet he won because of three states; Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. He won by less than one percent of the popular vote in those three, but won all their electoral votes. Which is precisely why the framers established the Electoral College.
Mrs. Clinton won the popular vote by a little more than one percent of eligible voters, but lost by less than one percent of the EC in three states. Meanwhile, 116M voters didn’t participate. Regardless of party, regardless of candidate, and regardless of what we call our form of government. Ms. Thompson is correct, we have to participate in order to fulfill our obligation as citizens.
Clay Gabhart, Charlestown
Adams the better choice for judge
In this election for the Judge of Clark Circuit Court #1, you must choose whether to retain Judge Andrew Adams or replace him with the man he defeated in the Democratic primary in 2014, Daniel Moore. After that defeat, Mr. Moore turned Republican. In 2018 he ran against Judge Vicki Carmichael, maligning her work ethic when she took days off to undergo chemotherapy. He lost again. Previously, he ran in the 2008 Democratic primary to succeed retiring Judge Cile Blau and came in last among four candidates.
Daniel Moore is the only candidate who has been rejected in both Democratic and Republican versions of himself. He is one of the very few judges to be rejected after only one term, making him ineligible for a judicial pension unless he elbows his way back in. If you are new to Clark County, ask yourself why the people who have known him longer trust him less.
Because I know Judge Adams to be a good, honest, compassionate judge, I urge you to vote for him. Republicans who do so will not be spurning a true Republican for a partisan Democrat, but rejecting an opportunist in favor of a former United States Marine who shares some of the best Republican virtues, has many Republican friends and treats everyone with fairness and respect.
In some situations, a high-handed, divisive attorney might come in handy. But would you really want such a person as judge. Re-elect Judge Andrew Adams if you want someone who is fair and respectful.
Daniel F. Donahue, Jeffersonville
