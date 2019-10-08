Letters to the Editor

White supporting Seabrook for mayor
Dear Citizens,
Since the primary this past spring, I have been overwhelmed by the positive response to my message of putting People First. The concept of fiscal responsibility, honesty and transparency in our city government and support for our most vulnerable populations has resonated with many of you. It had been my hope that Mayor Gahan and the Democratic leadership would recognize these are key issues and incorporate them into his platform moving forward. To-date, my requests have been met with silence.
My candidacy may have ended on May 7, but my vow to serve you did not. You see, People First was never just a campaign slogan — it was always my promise to you!
In the last 90 days, Mark Seabrook, Republican candidate for mayor, has reached out to me regarding my People First pledge and my 100 day and year one plan for New Albany. Our conversations have been open, candid and productive. I have spoken publicly for several years that my party’s leadership is wrong for what they are doing to our city and our most endangered families. Mark and I agree that our citizens and city cannot take another 4 years of deception, dishonesty and bullying. The reckless spending, feuding between city and county and class warfare are preventing New Albany from reaching its full potential. We also agree that a true, modern city government must be inclusive and diverse.
I have known Mark since I was a teenager. Both our families have invested in and served New Albany for six generations. While we have chosen different paths politically and do not always agree on issues, I know he is a good and honorable man. For over 35 years, Mark has served this community well as a business man and civic leader. His roles as funeral home owner and director, Harvest Homecoming president and chairman, city councilman, and county commissioner have endeared him to many. Most importantly, these positions have allowed him to meet people from all walks of life. Mark has always been accessible and having been both a New Albany city councilman and a Floyd County commissioner, he has unique insights into the ways we can work with each other, not against. Finally, it is my belief that Mark will surround himself with people of decency, integrity and a desire to put the best interest of our community first.
On a very personal note: upon the passing of our 4-year-old daughter Ashley in 1987, Beth and I entrusted her into Mark’s care. And like many of you who have similarly tasked Mark with your loved ones, you too have been treated with the utmost respect and mercy we humans can show one another. I feel that Mark’s heart for people is one of the reasons he has connected with Democrats, Independents and Republicans over the last 35 years.
It was not an easy decision to diverge from my party as a mayoral candidate, and it is not easy now as a private citizen. I still am and will always remain a proud Democrat. In our country’s current political climate, we have seen so many being marginalized. I find it important now more than ever to stand on the right side of history, even if it means standing alone.
After much thought and prayer, I have decided to endorse Mark Seabrook for mayor of New Albany. Mark clearly understands and shares my passion and vision for the future of our city. I am asking ALL the people who have supported me over the years to help Mark put People First!
Your participation in this election cycle is supremely important and every single vote will matter! Please join me in supporting Mark Seabrook for mayor of New Albany and put People First!
— DAVID WHITE
Democratic candidate for mayor, 2019 Primary
CHEERS
To Clarksville High School for recognizing former football coaches Guy Newcom and Dennis Hawkins by having the field named in Coach Newcom’s honor and the locker rooms named in Coach Hawkins’ honor. I was blessed to play for these coaches from 1973 to 1976 and they were great role models, outstanding teachers and motivators, and became unforgettable friends. Much more than winning coaches, these men laid a foundation and positive direction for hundreds of young men during their tenures.
— MIKE MATTHEWS
Jeffersonville
