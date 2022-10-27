Support act to address Alzheimer's disease
At a time when more than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, including 110,000 Hoosiers, prioritizing how this devastating disease is addressed remains a critical issue for our country. As someone who has been affected by this disease, I understand firsthand the impact it has on families across Indiana, as well as the devastation it leaves in its wake. My father, John Tabb, died from Alzheimer's disease in 2018, and we saw the small differences that began several years earlier transform into a life-robbing monster that slowly stole his thoughts, friends, family, physical strength, and all of his cognitive abilities. Grieving the death of someone who is still living is unbearable. My Dad was a good man with dignity, strength, pride, and a heart for God. It’s difficult to remember his healthy times even now. We must stop Alzheimer’s.
Along with the 110,000 Hoosiers living with Alzheimer's, 216,000 Hoosiers provide 276,000,000 hours of unpaid care each year, totaling more than $4 billion in unpaid care.
Over the last decade, much progress has been made in the fight against Alzheimer's, thanks in large part to the National Alzheimer's Project Act (NAPA). With this critical piece of legislation set to expire in 2025, people living with Alzheimer's and their caregivers urgently require updated legislation.
The NAPA Reauthorization Act would continue the work of the National Plan, building on previous achievements in research, long-term care, and public awareness. This bill emphasizes the importance of healthy aging and lowering the risk of Alzheimer's disease.
Please join me and the Alzheimer's Association in urging Representative Trey Hollingsworth to support the NAPA Reauthorization Act in order to address the critical national public health challenge that Alzheimer's poses. Visit alz.org/indiana to learn more about this disease and how you can help end Alzheimer's.
Thank you,
Patty Sears
Floyds Knobs
Fleming supports small businesses
You may know Rita Fleming as our State Representative. Did you know since taking office in 2018, she has supported small business growth opportunities, education and public safety policies that have helped our area? This includes backing first responders and working to improve health care and the quality of life of Hoosiers.
Like me, Rita is also a small business owner. When I first met Rita, she had a vision of what was possible for downtown Jeffersonville. She saw it for the gem it was and knew with commitment, the transformation of downtown to once again being the place ‘to be and enjoy’ could really happen.
Rita didn’t just think about the possibility, she financially committed, investing her own hard earned money purchasing and restoring properties. She became an active member on the historical board, and has actively helped revitalize and support the downtown historic district.
You might think being the building owner is easy- it could be; unless something like bridge closures, major interstate construction or a pandemic threatens the livelihood of a business owner in one of your properties.
I can personally share, as a tenant for over 21 years, I am one of those business owners affected by the closures, traffic diversion and most recently- pandemic.
Rita has been an incredibly proactive property owner, sharing information on business grants and even reducing my rent while the pandemic was raging. She found a way to personally help, in addition to her public duties. My small business, like many in our community, was affected. Rita’s help with reducing our rent during this timeframe, to help offset the decline in my business' income helped alleviate some of the stress. I was able to shift my focus and income to being sure my employees could stay employed and my business stay open within the safety guidelines. She didn’t ask if I was a Democrat or a Republican- she just offered help.
Rita has no personal agenda, just the desire to to give back to the community she lives in- plain and simple. As I personally experienced- she truly is the person you- think and hope- you voted for to represent you; genuine, intelligent, caring and fiscally responsible.
Please join me in giving your vote for re-election to Rita Fleming, as your State Representative to Indiana House District 71.
Carolyn Minutillo
Owner of Lavender Hill
Jeffersonville
Wiseheart goes above and beyond
I am writing this in support of Lee Ann Wiseheart, school board member. I wanted share a little story about her big heart and the selfless act of donating a kidney to a friend and New Albany alumni. I've known Lee Ann for many years and I have never known a better person, she goes above and beyond for her friends and family and her community. She will always fight to do the best for kids of Floyd County.
Remember to vote for her to ensure better future for the kids in Floyd County.
Elvia Flamion
Jeffersonville
