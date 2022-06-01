Shredding of the U.S. Constitution
Former President Donald Trump tried to turn a tragedy that shocked the world into nothing more than a political event. His speech at the NRA Convention was obviously contrived and rehearsed, especially having the man who had done a commendable and courageous act to say “you are still my President.” What could have influenced that man to say such a thing at such a time?
I am a loyal and proud member of the NRA, have been a life member for 65 years. The NRA has been controlled by Wayne LaPierre who, unfortunately, has become the public face of the NRA for several decadent years. I emailed the NRA Board of Directors back when LaPierre was trying to brand the entire Democrat Party as Socialist. My email was obviously not unique. I pointed out that we probably have as many Democrat members as Republican. That was the end of LaPierre’s senseless tirade against the Democrat Party. Some pro-gun people have touted Trump as the most pro-gun President we have had; with Trump’s demonstrated lack of integrity how could anyone know what he stands for?
The N & T cartoon on May 31, 2022 showing Uncle Sam shredding the U.S. Constitution Amendment II shows clearly the risk of “do something even if it’s wrong.” If the Second Amendment can be simply shredded, so can all the other amendments. If that cartoon was intended to be comical it failed miserably; it is alarming, even treasonous.
George Mouser
Floyds Knobs
Feds fail abused gymnasts
On May 26, another sad chapter in the reprehensible treatment of gymnasts at the hands of Larry Nassar came to an end when the U.S. Department of Justice declined to pursue criminal charges against two former FBI special agents in the Indianapolis office.
When these brave gymnasts came forward in 2015, risking shame and blame, the FBI office in Indianapolis did not believe them. Meanwhile, Nassar sexually assaulted an estimated 120 women and children while the investigation stalled.
Now, there will be no consequences for those agents, whose inaction and delay put others at risk, and betrayed the trust of an entire community.
It took years for McKayla Maroney, Simone Biles, Maggie Nichols and Ally Raisman, along with scores of other gymnasts abused by Larry Nassar and those affiliated with USA Gymnastics, to be believed.
At the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking, we know that the number one reason survivors don’t report is because they don’t think they will believed. And in this case, here in our home state, they weren’t.
Nationally, 63% of sexual assaults are not reported to law enforcement. Rape is the most underreported crime, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Statistics show that like the gymnasts, survivors either know, or are acquainted with, the individual who assaults or abuses them.
The stigma of the crime prevents survivors from coming forward. What can we do?
Believe victims. Nationally, false reporting is between 2% and 10%. Ninety to 98% of survivors are telling the truth. In Indiana, one in five women have been sexually assaulted. Indiana ranks fourth in the nation for reported rapes among high school girls and sixth for high school boys. If Olympic gymnasts aren’t safe, then who is?
Believing victims takes all of us. It starts at home, with open and frequent conversations about consent, and healthy and respectful relationships. You can learn how to be an effective bystander. You can talk to your employer about workplace sexual harassment policies. You can contact your federal and local elected official to advocate for survivors. And, you can support initiatives that empower survivors.
At the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking, we are tireless in ensuring survivors are believed and supported. Our mission is to provide training and support to recognize the warning signs, and create a culture of care for young people, so this never happens again.
Let this moment in time renew our efforts to protect survivors and hold abusers accountable.
Let’s start by believing our survivors.
Beth White, CEO
Priscilla D. Keith, President of the Board
Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking
Thank you for Memorial Day observances
Cheers: To the town of Clarksville for once again flying “Ole Glory” on all their major streets in honor of Memorial Day.
Cheers: To Lowe’s for providing parking places for Veterans. I noticed in the Friday edition of the N&T where Memorial Day services were to be held in Clarksville, New Albany, Sellersburg, Star Valley Festival, and Union Cemetery. Thanks for honoring the service men and women.
Jim McCoskey, Clarksville
Navy Veteran and Vietnam Veteran
Plight not the same for all
Saying “pull yourself up by your Bootstraps” is an excuse and cop-out for the successful.
So, if everyone who is in poverty, homeless, sickly with no insurance, no job or working two or three jobs, have kids they can’t support had only pulled themselves up by their Bootstraps, they would be just like us. Don’t believe it.
Edgar Cayce the sleeping prophet said: “All men were created equal but not BORN equal.”
Many people in America were born with NO BOOTSTRAPS.
I wonder what America and the world would be like if birth control were free and encouraged for every citizen of the world who wanted it. No more unwanted, surprise or accidental births. None would be born an outcast, illegal or illegitimate. Every newborn would be wanted and would have “parental bootstraps” to help them get a good start in life.
Unfortunately, that’s not the way it is. Thousands are born every day without any bootstraps and NO chance of making it to age 20 let alone grow up to become a “necessary person in society.”
The idea of some who offer this “bootstraps” solution to every person they see or hear about that doesn’t meet their human standard is not a solution but an EXCUSE to not even consider a person’s heredity, environment or even their WILL to be on the planet.
The Bootstraps excuse is a way of implying there are many people who aren’t worth thinking about. Forget helping them. They need to pull themselves UP by their BOOTSTRAPS has been the common comment for many who don’t feel comfortable helping others whose lives are so different than theirs. Invisible Bootstraps? There ain’t any!
I feel this way of thinking is a poor out for those who have made it and won’t take the time to consider others' life situations.
If life were much longer maybe they could make some FAKE Bootstraps.
People need to help one another. And births need to be PLANNED, not unintended. Free birth control for all.
Jamey Aebersold
New Albany
