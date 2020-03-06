Letters to the Editor

Latest housing bill a rehash of what was taken away
I was glad to see a bi-partisan support for some affordable housing initiatives; however, I want to remind everyone that many of the measures proposed in the bill that was introduced by Trey Hollingsworth were at one time part of the process for all communities receiving Community Development Block Grant funds. At one time, prior to Republican pushes to deregulate the program, all communities were required to develop and report on their efforts to develop affordable housing by housing and tenure type, it was called the Housing Assistance Plan.
Failure to show adequate progress towards the HAP could be cause for withholding CDBG funding. How interesting that here we are, 40 years after Reagan’s gutting of any regulatory oversight of the CDBG program, we have some Republican claiming credit for making things right. The proposal introduced by Hollingsworth is similar to proposals that were attempted under Jack Kemp that proposed loosening the zoning requirements. Read “Not in My Backyard — Removing Barriers to Affordable Housing” published in 1991.
Sorry Trey, while it is good to see some movement in this direction, had these requirements been enforced instead of being eliminated, we would not be facing the housing crisis we are facing today. All you are presenting is rehashed efforts in a guise to continue to reduce the amount of federal funding necessary to address this serious and entrenched problem for our communities and the people who need shelter. We need funding for new housing units, not rhetoric.
Virginia Peck
Jeffersonville
We have created an egg-nation teetering on the wall
The mini series on Washington and the founding of the Nation was intriguing. I haven’t realized Washington, the man, was so frail.
Like a delicate egg sitting on a wall and the wall representing the known world of the time.
What the soldiers and the fledgling Nation demanded of him was nothing short of how the Apostle Paul suffered for the sake of the Gospel.
I haven’t the faintest ides, the revelation of this man who bore a Nation and its Constitution. However, I do know there are no do-overs. This Nation and people are no longer a mirrored image of General/President Washington.
There was a dispensation and a time of President Abraham Lincoln that shown a light to a divided nation and people. The egg-nation on the wall formed cracks within its structure.
The emancipation and ending of the Civil War slowed further dissolving of the egg-nation. However the damage was and is permanent. This Nation and people remain under the shadow of Lincoln and not Washington as politicians from both parties crow from their particular stumps.
Due to elections and awful Presidents by awful citizens not voting wisely, the egg-nation on the wall has become hard boiled, PC to be precise.
Democrats and Republicans pulling a tug of war with the Constitution, baying we are a Nation of laws. What laws? Whose laws? Communism has laws. Despots have laws. Are we any different than they? There are just laws and there are unjust laws. It is the unjust laws that have brought this Nation and people to its knees.
It is a travesty to compare ourselves with Washington and the Constitution. We are unworthy and undeserving not to mention unrepenting of our failures, having failed and failed miserably to live up to the values that were entrusted to future generations like ourselves.
I can understand trying to get ones mind right and remembering as we once were. “But” as I had said earlier there are and cannot be any do-overs.
Leroy Heil
Jeffersonville
